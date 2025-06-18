Wednesday’s news brings a look at Liverpool’s full 2025/26 Premier League fixtures plus the list of clubs named as Joe Gomez‘s suitors this summer.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Gomez’s season was curtailed by two successive hamstring injuries and an exit this summer is possible after he opted to stay following interest from Newcastle last year.

Beyond his injury struggles, there is a talented defender and as part of The Guardian‘s ‘rumour mill’ roundup, Gomez was listed as having at least seven Premier League clubs interested in his services.

Sunderland, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Leeds, and Burnley were all name-checked, with Liverpool described as being “willing” to let Gomez leave.

A lot, you sense though, will rest on the future of Jarell Quansah and if a sale needs to be considered for Ibrahima Konate if a new contract is not agreed – Liverpool will not sanction departures for all three in one swoop.

It would be incredibly sad to see Gomez, who is reportedly valued at £30 million, depart – especially since he still has yet to score!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool will kick off their season with an evening kick-off at Anfield against Bournemouth on August 15, with a trip to Newcastle to follow. See the full fixture list here!

Dominik Szoboszlai has spoken out about the impending competition with Florian Wirtz, insisting he won’t give up his place easily and that there is room for both of them in the XI

Vitezslav Jaros has completed a loan move to Ajax to reunite with ex-assistant John Heitinga, he’s also signed a new contract. All the best, Vit!

Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong had the Liverpool fanbase talking after they posted a picture together on holiday – Mo Salah quickly made sure to post another shirtless post in response, of course!

Burnley Women are in advanced talks with former Liverpool Women‘s boss Matt Beard about their head coach role, he’d be deserving of it (The Guardian)

More from This Is Anfield Hugo Ekitike has readily been named as a No. 9 target for Liverpool and Jack Lusby has sought to explain why he could be the ideal Alexander Isak alternative with the help of FotMob: “While Liverpool’s analysis is far more refined, with Harvard graduate data scientists and vast teams of scouts and analysts, a quick search highlights why Ekitike would stand out. “No striker aged 23 or under across Europe’s top five leagues scored more than the Frenchman in all competitions in 2024/25. “Ekitike scored 22 goals in 48 appearances across the Bundesliga, Europa League and the DFB-Pokal, which is one more than the second-highest, fellow Liverpool target Benjamin Sesko. “No under-23 striker scored more than 20 and the only others to net more than 15 were PSG’s Goncalo Ramos (18) and Rennes’ Arnaud Kalimuendo (18), with Ligue 1 considered the weakest of those top five leagues.” READ: Why Ekitike is seen as Liverpool’s next-best target for the No. 9 role

Elsewhere in the football world today

Pep Guardiola has revealed that he asked Jurgen Klopp for permission to talk to Pep Lijnders about taking on the role as his assistant – it’s still odd he’s against us now

Despite Man United fans deserving to be paid to watch their club’s drab football and a waterfall any time it rains, they’ve instead seen the most expensive ticket prices rise to £97 against the likes of Liverpool (MUFC)

The Premier League has warned fans fixtures could change next season with short notice due to the uncertainty of European competition – not ideal for matchgoing fans!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2008, Liverpool sold John Arne Riise to Roma for £4 million after 348 appearances over seven seasons.

He scored 31 goals and provided 36 assists, his free-kicks were truly a force of nature!

Riise departed for the same amount Liverpool secured him for from Monaco in 2001, quite the deal as he won the European Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and two Super Cups during his time at Anfield.