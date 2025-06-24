Jordan Henderson could make his return to the Premier League this summer, with interest in a deal that would allow him to leave Ajax on a free transfer.

Henderson has been out of the Premier League for two years following his controversial move from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq.

But the former captain could now be on his way back to England after a season-and-a-half with Ajax – who he joined just months after making his switch to Saudi Arabia.

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Nottingham Forest are among the clubs interested in signing the 35-year-old.

It comes with Henderson able to leave Ajax for free this summer due to a clause in his contract, despite his terms still running for another year.

The suggestion is that the player himself would be required to activate that clause, which is in effect until mid-July, effectively making himself a free agent.

However it is explained that Henderson has “not fully decided whether it is best to leave or stay put,” with Forest not alone in their interest as Marseille and a number of other European sides also weigh up a move.

Henderson is the highest-earning player at Ajax, on a basic £85,000 a week rising to £110,000 a week with bonuses, and that will clearly be a consideration for all parties this summer.

Newly promoted Sunderland, the midfielder’s boyhood club, have also been heavily linked with a possible deal.

A model professional in his role as Liverpool captain, Henderson has found himself criticised since his decision to leave in 2023.

That was largely due to him joining a club in Saudi Arabia – where homosexuality is illegal – after years of campaigning for LGBTQ+ rights, having been perceived as sacrificing his morals for money.

“I can understand the frustration. I can understand the anger. I get it,” he later said in an interview with The Athletic.

“All I can say around that is that I’m sorry that they feel like that. My intention was never, ever to hurt anyone. My intention has always been to help causes and communities where I felt like they have asked for my help.

“I think people know what my views and values were before I left and still do now.

“And I think having someone with those views and values in Saudi Arabia is only a positive thing.”

Henderson claimed that, during talks with Liverpool over his future at the time: “At no point did I feel wanted by the club or anyone to stay.”