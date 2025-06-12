Julian Alvarez has been tentatively name-checked as a player of interest for Liverpool, and now Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has named the Reds as one of four clubs who “want him.”

With the club in the market for a new No. 9, Alvarez emerged as a possible target earlier this year after his agent, Fernando Hidalgo, confirmed an approach in 2024.

He is, however, an important figure in Atletico’s dressing room after 29 goals and seven assists in the season just gone, with the prime years of the 25-year-old’s career still to come.

The Argentine only joined the Spanish side last summer on a six-year contract in a deal worth £81.8 million – thus any potential sale would have to surpass that fee to even be considered.

With interest growing across Europe, Simeone addressed Alvarez’s future with La Nacion, name-checking Liverpool and three other clubs: “Everything is logical, I can’t imagine any other scenario.

“Julian is 25 years old, he’s an extraordinary player, with hunger, with enthusiasm, with humility, with work, with goals, with hierarchy. How could everyone not want him?

“And Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal, Liverpool…the best have to want him. And for us, Atletico fans, it should be a source of pride that everyone wants him. Why? Because he’s ours.

“And since he’s ours, we have to take care of him. We have to help him feel happy.

“How will he feel happy? By winning. And to get there, we all have to give 110 percent. And not just for him, of course, but for everyone.”

Simeone certainly does not sound like a man prepared to let his talented forward leave after only one season, but it comes as no surprise that clubs are lining up to express interest.

Alvarez left Man City after 36 goals and 19 assists in 103 appearances – of which only 62 were starts – and he already has 65 percent of those goal contributions in a single campaign at Atletico.

It appears unlikely that the 25-year-old would be angling for a move but with Darwin Nunez reportedly attracting interest from Atletico, there could be an opening for Liverpool.

The club are currently working on closing deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, but a new No. 9 is expected to arrive this summer with the writing on the wall for Nunez and Diogo Jota‘s influence and ability to stay fit waning.

The Reds are known to have interest in Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak but he will command a fee over £100 million, while RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike have also been linked.

Get the latest LFC news direct to your phone with our WhatsApp channel here.