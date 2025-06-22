Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his verdict on the British record deal to bring Florian Wirtz to Anfield – a “very difficult” feat to achieve.

The significance of Wirtz’s £116 million move from Bayer Leverkusen has not only been felt on Merseyside, but throughout the Premier League and back in Germany.

It is a transfer that demonstrates the shift in power back towards Liverpool, as Premier League champions and a side capable of convincing the Bundesliga’s standout talent to turn down Bayern Munich.

Of course, the finances involved are a major factor, but speaking to RTL/ntv in his native Germany, Klopp explained why signing Wirtz is such a big deal for Liverpool.

“It’s going to be really, really great, I’m sure of it,” Red Bull’s global head of football said.

“Liverpool is a fantastic team that was already outstanding last season.

“It’s very difficult to strengthen them when you’re the champions. But Liverpool managed that. They’ve signed an exceptional talent in Florian Wirtz.

“I’m looking forward to seeing it. It’s going to be good.”

Liverpool won’t repeat mistakes of 2020

This summer will surpass Liverpool’s last attempt to build on a position of strength after their 2020 title win, when Klopp saw Thiago, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas sign for a combined £81.75 million.

Injury issues for both Thiago and Jota limited – or continue to – their impact on the side, while Tsimikas was brought in as backup left-back and remains in that role as a £40 million deal for Milos Kerkez advances this summer.

A failure to sign another centre-back led to a disastrous run after injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, with Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak brought in during the winter window and Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams called up.

This time around there is a sense that Liverpool will not rest on their laurels, and that Arne Slot will not be clouded by the sentiment that arguably dogged Klopp’s success.

After Wirtz, Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong there are still plans in the works to sign a new No. 9, a centre-back and, depending on sales, another versatile forward.

It will be hard to top a £116 million deal for Wirtz, however, and Klopp has summed up the magnitude of that transfer.

There are no reservations over the fee representing value for money, despite its scale, and instead the 22-year-old is expected to become the jewel in a new generation of talent at Anfield.