Former Liverpool coach Vitor Matos has reportedly landed his first managerial role, with the Portuguese set to take charge of Maritimo.

The 37-year-old was a trusted deputy to Klopp during their time together at Anfield, excelling as first-team development coach.

Matos spent five years with Liverpool, joining in 2019 and departing alongside the German last year, becoming Pepijn Lijnders‘ assistant at RB Salzburg.

He left last December, though, following Lijnders’ sacking, but it now looks like his next challenge has been agreed.

??? Former Klopp’s assistant Vitor Matos will be new Maritimo head coach on two year deal. Agreement in place after process lead by Maritimo director João Moura. pic.twitter.com/OirG3eNH0F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2025

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, Matos will become Maritimo’s new head coach, joining the Liga Portugal 2 club on a two-year deal.

An “agreement” is said to be in place, as the former Liverpool man tests himself as a manager, having spoken of his desire to become one earlier this year.

“I feel prepared and I want to be a head coach,” Matos told A Bola.

“Above all, I am very motivated and very ambitious for the role of a coach.

“It was a natural process, it is something that I have built over time, through experiences and also by getting to know myself.

“And that has led me to this moment and to be comfortable with the role of a coach.”

It will be interesting to see how Matos fares in his new role, with Klopp no doubt keeping a close eye on his old colleague.

The German has been a long-time admirer, heaping praise on his influence on young players after the 1-0 FA Cup win at home to Everton back in 2020.

“We didn’t need that game as proof, but the Everton game was obviously proof that bringing in Vitor Matos was a smart decision,” Klopp said.

“Because he is the coach of these boys, plus Critch, plus Alex Inglethorpe in the academy, they are all doing an incredible job.”

Maritimo finished 12th in the second tier of Portuguese football in 2024/25, so Matos will be tasked with masterminding their return to the Primeira Liga after two years away.