Caoimhin Kelleher‘s time as a Liverpool player is over, with the Irishman explaining his decision to leave the club.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Kelleher has officially completed an £18 million move for Brentford, in a transfer that feels perfect for all parties.

Speaking to the Bees’ website about his move to west London, the 26-year-old gave his reasoning for leaving Liverpool.

“I don’t think it was very difficult for me to leave [Liverpool],” Kelleher said.

"Once I knew Brentford was in for me it was definitely one I was really excited about" ? Caoimhín Kelleher's first interview as a Bee ?? pic.twitter.com/CAfN2Cuyyr — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 3, 2025

“I felt for my own career that the time was right for me to go, to be a no.1 and to play every week.

“I heard of some interest a number of weeks ago. Once I knew Brentford was in for me, it was definitely one I was really excited about and wanted to do as quickly as possible.”

We wish Caoimhin well in his next chapter – what a brilliant No. 2 he has been for Liverpool.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Arne Slot “left his holiday” and met with Lyon’s Rayan Cherki last week, prior to Liverpool’s interest in Florian Wirtz increasing. He’s a great alternative, but we want Wirtz!

Stefan Bajcetic could be available for transfer, with the Liverpool midfielder attracting “plenty of interest” after a season on loan. Would you sell?

Federico Chiesa is open to joining either AC Milan or Juventus this summer, amid continued doubts over his Reds future

Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies has quietly signed a new contract, which could mean he is set for a step up next season

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield‘s contributors have rated Liverpool’s players in 2024/25, with a score averaged out. Here are the results, including Alexis Mac Allister in third place:

“What a footballer Alexis Mac Allister is – we’ve selected him as Liverpool’s best midfielder of the season. “The Argentine’s second year at Anfield was every bit as good as the first, with the Reds’ No. 10 a born winner and a complete midfielder. “Liverpool missed him enormously after winning the title, and he can become a legendary figure if he stays for the long haul.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly rejected an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. It would be nice to see the back of him! (BBC Sport)

Speaking of United, they are said to be planning to open talks with Brentford over the signing of Bryan Mbeumo. That’s a shame – he’s actually good! (BBC Sport)

Simone Inzaghi and Inter Milan have reportedly parted ways, with the Italian expected to take charge of Al-Hilal instead (The Athletic)

Man City are are said to be edging closer to sealing a deal for Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders this summer (Sky Sports)

Jadon Sancho will reportedly leave Chelsea on June 30. An agreement couldn’t be reached over a permanent move (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1892, Liverpool Football Club was born.

Club founder John Houlding signed the Certificate of Change of Name to change the name from Everton Football Club and Athletic Grounds Company Limited to Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Company Limited.

133 years of Liverpool Football Club ?? pic.twitter.com/Hh2fuTUjqv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 3, 2025

In the 132 years since, Liverpool have become the most successful club in the country, with 20 league titles, six European Cups and many more trophies to their name.

Here’s hoping this is still just the start!