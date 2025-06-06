Although not quite the upheaval as last year, Liverpool have another big summer ahead of them when it comes to transfers, pre-season and the return of Adidas.

The time between Liverpool lifting the Premier League trophy at Anfield and the 2025/26 season getting underway is just 83 days, which will fly by.

Thankfully, there is no summer international tournament for the players nor a place in the Club World Cup, meaning Arne Slot‘s squad can return fresh for their title defence.

That will also include several new faces as the club plot a big summer of transfers, of whom they can officially register in two different windows, June 1-10 and then from June 16.

The majority of the players were called up for post-season internationals but they will each be given at least four weeks off before reporting for pre-season on July 8.

Dates for summer 2025 June 1-10 – Mini transfer window

June 16 – Main transfer window opens

June 18 – 2025/26 Premier League fixtures released

July 8 – Pre-season return

July 13 – Friendly vs. Preston (Deepdale)

Members ticket sale for first half of the season TBC

July 26 – Friendly vs. AC Milan (Hong Kong)

July 30 – Friendly vs. Yokohama FM (Japan)

August 1 – Adidas kit launch*

Friendly in England TBC

August 10 – Community Shield vs. Crystal Palace

August 16-18 – Premier League opening weekend

September 1 – Transfer window closes * Could be moved to earlier in the summer

The Reds’ first friendly of the summer is scheduled for five days after the squad reconvenes at the AXA Training Centre, with a short trip to Deepdale to meet Preston North End (July 13).

The team will then jet off to Hong Kong to face AC Milan (July 26) and from there Slot and Co. will travel to Japan to meet Yokohama FM (July 30) before making their way back to England to conclude their pre-season schedule.

As Premier League champions they will then meet FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield (August 10) a week before the new season gets underway (August 16-18).

This Is Anfield, however, understands plans are in place for a pre-season friendly to be held at Anfield the week prior to the trip to Wembley, likely landing on August 2/3.

The other notable change over the summer is Liverpool making the change from Nike to Adidas, with the switchover scheduled to take place on August 1.

The club will be eager to reach an agreement with Nike to terminate their deal early because, as it stands, new signings will not be unveiled in Adidas gear and pre-season attire will be old Nike offerings.

No such agreement has been made at the time of writing but Adidas and Liverpool will be keen to cash in on a huge summer of signings and their trip to the Far East.

With Slot having had a measly week with his full squad last summer before the season commenced, this pre-season promises to be more straightforward as Liverpool plot for another successful campaign.

Enjoy your summer Reds, season 2025/26 will be here before we know it.