It’s claimed that Ibrahima Konate has been left unimpressed by Liverpool’s contract offer, with his long-term future at Anfield in doubt.

Konate’s future and contract talks

Konate is out of contract next summer, leaving the Premier League champions in a precarious position, especially with Real Madrid said to be hovering.

According to a report in the Guardian, the Liverpool centre-back is “disappointed” by the structure of the offer sent his way, with his representatives “pushing for a higher basic wage.”

It’s claimed that the Reds plan to revive discussions later this summer, they are “adamant they will not be forced into overpaying.”

We are, though, taking the update with a pinch of salt, as it’s not from a reliable local journalist and Konate has said he is “very happy” at Liverpool and even that recent claims over contract demands were “fake rumours.”

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Milos Kerkez‘s £40 million transfer to Liverpool is expected to be formally announced on Tuesday, having flown in for his medical on Monday.

• Jarell Quansah will join Bayer Leverkusen in a £35 million deal, with reports in Germany claiming the buy-back fee Liverpool have agreed will be worth £51.4 million.

• Darwin Nunez has now reportedly given Napoli the “green light” to push forward with talks over a move from the Reds. It’s the right time to leave.

• Nat Phillips will finally depart permanently for West Brom this summer, leaving after almost a decade at the club. We wish him all the best!

• There’s a Ben Doak injury boost, with the Liverpool winger beginning pre-season weeks early after regaining full fitness. Will he still be a Reds player in August?

More from This Is Anfield Joanna Durkan takes a look back at the huge improvements Arne Slot has made at Liverpool, including stopping the Reds’ penchant for conceding the first goal in games: “Conceding first was a huge worry under Klopp, leaving a lot to do seemingly every week for an already fatigued squad. “Under Slot, Liverpool conceded first on 19 occasions in 56 games across all competitions, accounting for 33.9 percent of matches – an improvement on last season. “It was in the final 12 matches where the Reds let themselves down, conceding first in six and going on to win only two. “No longer the huge concern that it was, underlined by conceding first five times in the first 20 games of the season.” READ: Revisited: ‘How Arne Slot can improve Liverpool FC’ – how well did he do?

Elsewhere in the football world today

• Martin Zubimendi is said to be in London to finalise his move from Real Sociedad to Arsenal, having nearly joined Liverpool last summer (Sky Sports)

• Brentford set-piece coach Keith Andrews is reportedly the leading contender to become the Bees’ new manager, following Thomas Frank’s move to Tottenham (BBC Sport)

• Barcelona are claimed to be interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Man United this summer, but he’s not at the top of their list (Sky Sports)