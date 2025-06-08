Bayer Leverkusen have rejected Liverpool’s third offer for Florian Wirtz, but a compromise on a record transfer is still expected.

After seeing their first two bids for the German international rejected, Liverpool tabled an offer worth up to £113 million in a third attempt to receive the seal of approval.

The bid, however, which guaranteed at least £100 million with the remaining £13 million built into the package in realistically achievable add-ons, has been rejected.

As per the Times Paul Joyce, “Leverkusen are still looking to squeeze a bigger fee from Liverpool” and negotiations continue to find a compromise.

Throughout Liverpool’s pursuit since Wirtz chose Anfield, there has been plenty of optimism and that continues, with Joyce stating “the expectation remains” a deal will be struck.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele, meanwhile, adds that there is “confidence an agreement is very close,” with Leverkusen “haggling over small details and bonuses.”

Contrary to some suggestions, there is currently no medical booked for the 22-year-old once his international exploits conclude on Sunday as there is yet to be an agreement between the clubs.

Joyce’s report adds that “sources in Germany have indicated that the Bundesliga club are continuing to push to maximise the financial package for Wirtz and that they expect another offer from Liverpool to be forthcoming.”

Liverpool’s last offer was equal to £113 million but Leverkusen are still holding out for more, with Steele stating they want in the region of £118 million, meaning the two are currently only £5 million apart.

Once the Reds do strike a deal, Wirtz will be in the record books but it remains to be seen if the Reds will pay more than the record British transfer fee Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo (£115m).

An exciting highlight reel

Wirtz was recently crowned the German Players’ Player of the Season for the second year in a row and his highlight reel shows why.

The German’s attacking class is out in force, showing why some feel he could be as influential and transformative as the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been for the Reds.

Wirtz has a clear eye for the spectacular, with long-distance strikes part of his armoury, but lethal finishes from inside the area are also on show, as well as assists.

His tally of 122 goal contributions in 197 Leverkusen appearances exemplifies what a potent attacking player Liverpool would be signing.