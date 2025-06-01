Liverpool agree £18 million transfer for Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sell Caoimhin Kelleher in a package worth up to £18 million, with the Irishman now poised to join Premier League club Brentford.

With Brentford accepting a €10 million (£8.4m) bid from Bayer Leverkusen for first-choice goalkeeper Mark Flekken earlier on Sunday, a deal was quickly brokered for his replacement.

That comes in the form of Kelleher, who will depart Anfield after six years as he sets his sights on becoming a No. 1.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce is among those to report that a deal worth up to £18 million has now been agreed, with Kelleher now set to undergo a medical.

Kelleher told broadcaster Optus Sport following the final day of the season that he was “good enough to be a No. 1,” and clearly the opportunity to take over from Flekken will fulfil that.

Liverpool will reluctantly part ways with a player who has served as outstanding cover for Alisson over the last four seasons in the first team.

But they do so having already replaced the 26-year-old, with Giorgi Mamardashvili‘s £29 million transfer from Valencia – announced in August 2024 – becoming official on June 1.

The initial fee agreed in the Kelleher deal is £12.5 million, per Sky Sports, with a further £5.5 million to be paid in various add-ons.

While a price tag of at least £20 million had been communicated via the media earlier in the week, Liverpool will no doubt be pleased with the agreed deal for a player entering the final year of his contract.

Personal terms are unlikely to be a concern for Brentford, with Kelleher not among the top earners at Anfield having signed his current contract in 2021.

Liverpool are expected to allow a number of other players to leave this summer as part of a makeover of Arne Slot‘s squad, with Darwin Nunez chief among those touted for the exit.

Kelleher’s proposed switch to west London is likely to be pushed through in the coming days, with the goalkeeper then representing the Republic of Ireland in their friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg.