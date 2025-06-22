Liverpool are reported to have agreed a transfer worth up to £35 million with Bayer Leverkusen for Jarell Quansah – crucially, including a buy-back clause.

Quansah’s switch to Leverkusen has developed rapidly in recent days, with the two clubs maintaining contact after deals for Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes was in attendance as the 22-year-old started for England in their 3-1 victory over Spain at the U21s Euros on Saturday night.

The details of his switch to the BayArena are already agreed, with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano among those to report a package worth up to £35 million.

That will include a guaranteed fee of £30 million and a further £5 million in add-ons, while Romano now claims Liverpool have also negotiated a buy-back clause.

Romano’s claim has since been corroborated by the Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Mail‘s Lewis Steele.

Liverpool can re-sign Quansah for a set fee

This would allow the club to re-sign Quansah for a set fee at a future date, which is a major advantage as they sanction the sale of a high-potential talent.

Despite a difficult first season under Arne Slot it is a surprise to see the young defender depart so soon, but it is clear the pathway is currently blocked at Liverpool.

Not only are Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate firmly established as first choice but there are also plans to sign a new centre-back capable of challenging for a starting spot moving forward.

Levi Colwill and Lenny Yoro were targets in previous summers while Liverpool were among the clubs to present their case to Dean Huijsen prior to his switch from Bournemouth to Real Madrid.

That could have sent a message to Quansah that he is not guaranteed a long-term future at Anfield, and he will instead join Leverkusen for a potential club-record fee as replacement for Jonathan Tah.

When Quansah’s transfer could be confirmed

However, though the two clubs are said to have reached a full agreement, his transfer is likely to be delayed due to England’s progress at the U21 Euros.

With Quansah still needing to undergo a medical, that may only take place upon the end of his busy schedule in Slovakia, with a semi-final against the Netherlands to be played on Wednesday night.

The final will then take place on Saturday, meaning the Warrington native may not be able to finalise a move until the week after.

Liverpool will however know they have secured a sizeable fee for the player along with the option to bring him back to Anfield, with the focus now likely to be on signing Marc Guehi as Quansah’s replacement.