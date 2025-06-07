Liverpool already know 28 clubs joining them in next Champions League

Liverpool will set their sights on winning the Champions League in 2025/26 and the Premier League champions already know 28 of the teams joining them.

The Reds are one of six English teams taking part in next season’s Champions League, after Tottenham won the Europa League and UEFA awarded another spot for their coefficient rankings.

Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle are also qualified for the league phase due to finishing in the Premier League‘s top five.

With the campaign now officially over, Liverpool know all but seven of the teams they will be competing with in the Champions League‘s league phase.

That includes Champions League and Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, LaLiga winners Barcelona and Serie A champions Napoli.

PSV Eindhoven, Sporting CP, Union SG, Galatasaray, Slavia Prague and Olympiakos have also qualified for the league phase as title-winners.

Further entrants based on league placing are Serie A’s Inter Milan, Atalanta and Juventus, LaLiga’s Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club and Villarreal and the Bundesliga’s Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund.

Marseille and Monaco have also qualified from Ligue 1 along with Eredivisie runners-up Ajax.

The remaining seven spots for the Champions League‘s league phase will be determined via the playoffs, with Celtic, Basel, Sturm Graz and Bodo/Glimt already confirmed to be taking part.

Among the sides hoping to progress to the playoffs via the preliminary qualifying rounds are Benfica, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Fenerbahce and Nice.

When is the Champions League’s league phase draw?

With the 2024/25 campaign only just finished, there is a long way off before Liverpool learn the eight sides they will face in the league phase of next season’s Champions League.

The draw for the league phase will take place in Monaco on August 28, following the conclusion of the playoffs.

Which pot are Liverpool in for the league phase?

Liverpool already know they will be in Pot 1 for the Champions League‘s league phase, along with PSG, Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Dortmund and Barcelona.

Each team will face two sides from each of Pots 1, 2, 3 and 4, with one of those fixtures played at home and the other away.

Following the conclusion of the league phase the Champions League will resume a more traditional knockout phase starting with the round of 16.

The seeding for that knockout phase proved controversial in the inaugural expanded tournament in 2024/25, as Liverpool faced eventual winners PSG in the round of 16 despite finishing top of the league phase.