Liverpool have announced their released and retained list for the end of the 2024/25 campaign, with seven players departing on the expiry of their contracts.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher both sold and Jeremie Frimpong‘s signing confirmed, it has already been a busy start to the summer.

There are more changes in the offing, not least with proposed deals for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool have now confirmed seven more players who will leave the club on the expiry of their deals, including midfielder Dominic Corness.

Corness, 22, spent the second half of last season on loan at Gillingham in League Two, having previously taken in a spell with Yverdon-Sport in the Swiss Super League in 2023/24.

Also departing are goalkeepers Jakub Ojrzynski, 22, Reece Trueman, 20, and Jacob Poytress, 21, all of whom mostly filled roles in training, both with the U21s and often the first team.

Versatile defender Lee Jonas, 20, leaves after a series of troubling injuries, while centre-back Louis Enahoro-Marcus and left-back Harry Evers, both 18, are surprise departures from the U18s.

The club have also confirmed formal offers have been made to extend the deals of eight players elsewhere in the academy.

Those are defenders Wellity Lucky, Terence Miles and Emmanuel Airoboma, midfielders Michael Laffey and Kyle Kelly, and forwards Keyrol Figueroa, Ranel Young and Kareem Ahmed.

Liverpool will see a reshuffle of their youth ranks again this summer, in part prompted by the decision to release those seven players.

U18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson has vacated his position following the end of the campaign and will therefore need replacing, with U16s coach Lewis Nightingale one of Liverpool’s options.

Last summer saw 11 players leave on the expiry of their contracts, including the senior trio of Joel Matip, Thiago and Adrian.

Matip and Thiago both retired while Adrian rejoined boyhood club Real Betis, with the eight academy players released alongside them all going on to find new homes.

Mateusz Musialowski (Omonia), Melkamu Frauendorf (Hannover), Adam Lewis (Morecambe), Luke Hewitson (Fleetwood), Niall Osborne (1874 Northwich), Francis Gyimah (Stoke), Nathan Giblin (AFC Liverpool) and Cody Pennington (Birmingham) all settled elsewhere.