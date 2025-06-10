Liverpool have announced two back-to-back friendlies at Anfield to conclude their pre-season schedule, with Athletic Club the opposition for a double-header.

The Reds will round off their preparations for the 2025/26 campaign with two friendlies against Spanish side Athletic Club at Anfield on Monday, August 4.

Liverpool have announced that Arne Slot‘s squad will play back-to-back with kickoffs at 5pm and 8pm.

Unlike last summer, when fans packed out Anfield for a 4-1 win over Sevilla before a 0-0 draw with Las Palmas played behind closed doors, supporters are able to attend both games.

One ticket will grant access to both friendlies but no entry will be permitted solely for the 8pm kickoff, with turnstiles closing shortly after 5pm.

As it stands it will also mark the first time Liverpool play in their new Adidas home kit.

Liverpool 2025 pre-season dates July 7: Pre-season starts at AXA Training Centre

July 13: Preston (A)

July 21: Fly to Asia

July 26: AC Milan (Hong Kong)

July 30: Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)

August 4: Athletic Club (H; two games)

August 10: Crystal Palace (Community Shield)

August 15/16/17: Premier League starts

Season-ticket holders and members can purchase tickets from 8.15am on Friday, June 27, with a general sale taking place from 8.15am on Monday June 30.

The prices are for access to both matches and are as follows:

Adult: £35 / £39

Junior: £4 / £5

Over 65: £26.25 / £29.25

Young Adult: £17.50 / £19.50

(Season-ticket holders and members / general)

Liverpool had previously announced their opening friendly of pre-season will be away to Championship side Preston on Sunday, July 13.

The Reds will then travel to Asia on July 21 for high-profile clashes with AC Milan in Hong Kong on July 26 and then Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan on July 30.

Pre-season will begin at the AXA Training Centre on the week commencing July 7 and will effectively conclude with the Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday, August 10.

The Premier League campaign will begin on the weekend of August 15-17, with fixtures to be announced on June 18.

Liverpool’s history with Athletic Club

Liverpool have only met Athletic Club – commonly known as Athletic Bilbao – on six occasions in their history, with both of their most recent clashes being friendlies.

Roberto Firmino, Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke scored the goals in a 3-1 win at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in 2017, before a 1-1 draw at Anfield four years later.

Their only competitive games came over two legs in the European Fairs Cup in 1968 – a 3-3 aggregate draw decided, in Athletic Club’s favour, on a coin toss – and the second round of the European Cup in 1983.

That resulted in a 1-0 win for Liverpool before they went on to defeat Benfica, Dinamo Bucharest and finally Roma to lift the trophy.

Only one player has represented both clubs – Mikel San Jose, who was an unused substitute just once for Liverpool in 2008 – with Athletic Club reliant on players from the Basque Country.

Athletic Club finished fourth in LaLiga in 2024/25 and will therefore play Champions League football next season.