Liverpool are set for an overhaul of their academy staff, with U21s coach Barry Lewtas announced to have left along with U18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.

Lewtas’ exit was announced by the club on Friday, following the decision for Bridge-Wilkinson and Liverpool to part ways back in April.

It comes after a 12-year association with Liverpool, with Lewtas beginning his time on Merseyside as U12s coach, progressing through the ranks to become U18s coach and then taking over the U21s in 2020.

“Sometimes you just know the time is right for a new adventure and I really feel the perfect time for me is now,” Lewtas told the club’s official website.

“Of course, I’m sad to be moving on but I also have 12 wonderful years to look back on, including the last five with the U21s.

“Seeing young players make that next step to the LFC first team or moving on to success elsewhere is hugely satisfying.”

Liverpool will now appoint new lead coaches for both the U21s and U18s groups, after a disappointing campaign which saw them finish 16th and 11th in their respective leagues.

While the U21s progressed to the playoff round of Premier League 2 they suffered a 2-1 defeat to table-toppers and eventual champions Man City.

There is no indication at this stage whether the club will look to promote from within – as they did with both Lewtas and Bridge-Wilkinson after Neil Critchley left five years ago – or seek outside appointments.

However there is a sense that fresh blood could benefit Liverpool’s academy, particularly after the success of Arne Slot in taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp’s resignation prompted a high turnover of staff as many took the opportunity to follow the legendary manager out, and the influx of new ideas and disciplines helped lead the Reds to the Premier League title again.

Lewtas led Liverpool to triumph in the FA Youth Cup while U18s coach in 2019, with Neco Williams, Vitezslav Jaros, Rhys Williams and Leighton Clarkson among those to graduate from that side.

Also on Friday, the club announced that seven academy players had been released on the expiry of their contracts, including Lewtas’ former U21s captain Dominic Corness.