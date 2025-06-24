Liverpool FC Women midfielder Ceri Holland has signed an extended contract with the club.

The 27-year-old Wales international joined the Reds at the start of 2021 and signed her most recent two-year extension in the summer of 2023.

Now the midfielder has further committed her future to the club as a seasoned international and senior member of the LFC Women squad with more than 100 appearances under her belt.

Holland was part of the Women’s Championship winning team in 2022 and has been a stalwart of the team in the WSL for the last three seasons.

Last season she played in 23 games and recorded four assists while she signed her new deal at Melwood before leaving with the Welsh squad to play at the Women’s Euros in Switzerland.

The Reds’ No. 18 is likely to be a key figure for her nation as they embark upon their campaign at their first major tournament this summer.

“I’m really excited, it was something that’s been going on in the background for a little while now and I’m just really happy to have it done and excited to move forward with this team, and see where we can go,” she told LiverpoolFC.com.

“It’s been an amazing four years, I’ve really enjoyed my time here. We’ve had a lot of success but also there’s a lot more we can give and a lot to build on. I think that was a major part of me re-signing.

“I can see there’s potential here for us to grow as a group, we’ve got a really good set of girls and our squad has a lot of talent.

“I want to win things, I want to have success with this club, I think i can contribute and really help us grow to the next level.”

Reflecting on her development in her time on Merseyside, she added: “I think I’ve evolved on and off the pitch. You grow in confidence as you get more experienced.

“I’ve become more consistent in my performances. I feel I’ve probably moulded into a bit more of a leader than I was which comes naturally with evolving with the group.

“I just want to give as much as I can and help as much as I can to get where I think we should be.”

And Holland is looking forward to a special summer as she proudly represents Wales in an exciting Euros group that includes England, France and the Netherlands.

“I think it will be the proudest moment of my life,” she added.

“It’s something we’ve worked towards as a group for many years and many players before us have got us to where we are today.

“To represent our country in a major tournament was always a dream of mine since I was a little girl.

“I think it will be a massive moment for me but also my family – they’re so proud and they’re my biggest fans, they’re all coming out to Switzerland, that will be a really special moment.”