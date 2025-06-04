Liverpool’s transfer pursuits for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz continue while the club’s stance on the future of Luis Diaz was also discussed in Wednesday’s news.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

In a coordinated brief among Liverpool journalists, including the Times‘ Paul Joyce, the Guardian‘s Andy Hunter and the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, it is said the club are “looking to finalise” a deal for Kerkez.

Richard Hughes has been in talks with his former club as he looks to find a compromise between Bournemouth‘s £45 million valuation for the left-back and what Liverpool are willing to pay.

The Reds are described as “increasingly confident of completing a deal for the 21-year-old,” who is well-known as favouring a move to Anfield this summer.

Talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for Wirtz continue, of which there is confidence an agreement can be reached for a record transfer.

Three signings before some players have even finished their 2024/25 season would be quite something.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Florian Wirtz all but confirmed his Liverpool transfer by rubbishing claims he wants the No. 10 shirt at Liverpool on his social media account – unexpected but can’t say we don’t like his style!

Caoimhin Kelleher has penned a classy and emotional message after leaving the club, thanking supporters for 10 years and saying that he’s “always felt the love.” All the best, Caoimh!

Alexis Mac Allister will not play any part for Argentina in their two qualifiers this month, it’s great news for Liverpool but the midfielder has admitted he’s frustrated

Liverpool journalists were briefed on the club’s stance on Luis Diaz this summer, they say they’re not planning to sell but it reads like they’re inviting a huge offer

Reports from Morocco claim Liverpool have made a “concrete offer” to Rennes centre-back Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal – just when we stopped having to squeeze Trent’s name into headlines! (Le360 Sport)

More from This Is Anfield

Liverpool are ready to invest heavily in their squad across multiple departments, but which position is the top priority? Henry Jackson ranks the top five needs:

“Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are superb together, but there is still a need to add one centre-back to Liverpool’s squad. “Come August, Van Dijk will have turned 34, while there are always concerns about Konate’s injury record even though he started 30 league matches in 2024/25. “Unfortunately, Liverpool have missed out on Dean Huijsen, who has joined Real Madrid from Bournemouth, but a similarly gifted young defender would be ideal.”

But where does a centre-back rank in the list?

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City have reached an agreement with AC Milan to sign midfielder Tijjani Reijnders for £46.3 million, and yet Liverpool’s spending is the one under the microscope. Figures. (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

Middlesbrough have sacked Michael Carrick after they finished 10th, it may have been different for him had Ben Doak stayed fit while on loan (MFC)

AC Milan‘s director flew to Croatia to offer Luka Modric a one-year deal, with an option for another – he turns 40 in September! (Fabrizio Romano)

Jack Grealish is not expected to be included in Man City‘s Club World Cup squad this summer, the luxury of leaving out a £100 million player eh (The Telegraph)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2015, James Milner agreed to sign from Man City when his contract expired at the end of the month, therein starting the story of the best free transfer.

Reliable, selfless, a model professional, certainly not boring, and a player who undoubtedly gave everything for the shirt – the poster boy for free transfers.

He played 332 times for the club before leaving at the end of the 2022/23 season, departing with a Premier League title and winner’s medals in the Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup.

Now 39, Milner’s future at Brighton remains unconfirmed after a season-long battle with injury.