Newcastle are hoping to tie Alexander Isak down to a record contract, amid concerns from St James’ Park that Liverpool could bid for the striker next month.

With Liverpool setting their sights on a leading No. 9 as next transfer priority, Isak is widely viewed as being the best option by far.

But Newcastle won’t be willing sellers, with the Times‘ Martin Hardy reporting that the north-east club are “prepared to make him the best-paid player in the club’s history and fight off any approach.”

However it is explained that Newcastle are “still constrained by the Premier League‘s Profitability and Sustainability Rules” and the wage in question would simply be above the £150,000 a week earned by Sandro Tonali.

More interesting is that the report, while stressing that Newcastle do not wish to sell, seems to open the narrative up to a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle are “concerned an offer could be made early next month” as Liverpool “have the funds to test [their] resolve.”

This comes “despite” already breaking the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz for £116 million, with it made clear that Liverpool could comfortably outmuscle Newcastle in the financial stakes.

Hardy insists that Isak “has not yet given any indication he wants a move,” but the feeling may be different behind the scenes.

Reading between the lines it appears as though Newcastle are beginning to position themselves as reluctant sellers for the right price – if the Swede pushes for an exit.

“If Isak could move to Liverpool, he would”

In a column on Tuesday, the Mail‘s Merseyside football reporter Lewis Steele wrote: “What I was told last week was: if Isak could move to Liverpool, he would.”

“So, is Isak to Liverpool probable? No. But is it possible? Yes,” he added.

Isak has been projected to cost as much as £200 million, though £150 million has been more frequently quoted for a player who has scored 62 goals in 109 games for Newcastle, including 27 in 42 outings last season.

Steele writes that it is “not one to completely rule out just yet,” though he stresses that Liverpool will first focus on “balancing the books with sales.”

That will come with the departures of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, with a deal struck for £35 million, and Darwin Nunez who is slated to join Napoli likely for around £50 million.

Federico Chiesa is another candidate for sale while Liverpool have already brought in around £10 million for Trent Alexander-Arnold, £18 million for Caoimhin Kelleher and £3 million for Nat Phillips.

The money will be there, with the Liverpool Echo‘s Dave Powell reporting that the club “could spend another £200 million in the market this summer and still be PSR compliant.”