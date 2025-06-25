Having already signed five players this summer including club-record Florian Wirtz, Liverpool are still able to spend £200 million more without breaching Premier League spending rules.

Liverpool’s spending this summer amounts to £216 million, inclusive of add-ons, having brought in Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Armin Pecsi.

The deal for Mamardashvili is considered one for this transfer window as, though it was agreed with Valencia last summer, the move only went through a year later.

But despite such a heavy outlay already, Liverpool can comfortably spend another £200 million while still falling within the Premier League‘s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

That is according to the Liverpool Echo‘s business of football writer Dave Powell, who writes that the club are in a strong position in terms of amortisation costs after a quiet period of transfers.

Amortisation is the process of spreading the cost of a player on the books over a contractual period.

Federico Chiesa was the only signing of last summer and the initial £10 million deal with Juventus stands as being worth £2.5 million per year in amortisation costs.

That has helped allow Liverpool’s remarkable spending, which will continue with further additions at centre-back and centre-forward as well as scope for more signings beyond that.

Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi and Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak are considered the prime candidates for those two positions and deals for the pair could arguably reach that £200 million ballpark.

It is clear that Fenway Sports Group have resolved to back Arne Slot and Richard Hughes heavily this summer to ensure continued success.

Having won the Premier League title but fallen short in the lucrative expanded Champions League, the emphasis will be on staying on top domestically while also challenging for silverware in Europe.

Deals for Wirtz, 22, Kerkez, 21, Frimpong, 24, and Mamardashvili, 24, will not only make a huge impact on the pitch in the immediate term, but could feasibly form the core of Slot’s side for close to a decade.

While it may mean this transfer window is more of an anomaly, there is clearly a strategy to Liverpool’s approach – perhaps informed by their inability to build on the title win of 2019/20.

And it is encouraging to hear that not only will the big spending continue ahead of the new campaign, but that the Reds are in no risk of violating PSR and therefore avoiding any sanctions such as points deductions.