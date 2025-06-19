While there were no Boxing Day fixtures announced by the Premier League on Wednesday’s release day, Liverpool could still be in line to play on December 26.

There was confusion on Wednesday morning when the Premier League released the fixtures for their 2025/26 campaign, with no traditional Boxing Day games scheduled.

But there are still plans for a full slate of fixtures on December 26 as is tradition, with those games set to be determined around October 15.

The Premier League confirmed in a statement that “matches in Round 18 (December 27) are available for movement to Boxing Day for live broadcast selection.”

Those fixtures are:

Sky Sports and TNT Sports will share the rights for Boxing Day after the end of Amazon Prime’s deal.

And it is almost certain Liverpool vs. Wolves will be on TV as Boxing Day lands on a Friday and therefore the 3pm blackout will not apply, meaning broadcasters could feasibly stagger kickoffs for a full day of programming and into December 27.

The Premier League‘s statement also explained: “In keeping with our commitment to providing a greater rest period over the Christmas and New Year period, no club will be requested to play less than 48 hours between match rounds 18 and 19 (December 27 and December 30).

“Each club has a home match on either December 27 or January 3, with travel reduced on December 27 and December 30.”

Liverpool will host Leeds in their next game following the visit of Wolves, with that fixture currently scheduled for Tuesday, December 30.

More live games on TV this season

From this season, every game outside of the normal 3pm blackout will now be shown live on TV in the UK, following an expansion of the Premier League‘s rights agreements.

That means fixtures that kick off at the same time – for example, 4.30pm – can both be broadcast live, and every game on the final day of the season will be shown on TV.

Sky Sports have announced their expanded deal to include at least 215 live matches in the 2025/26 campaign, while TNT Sports will also offer an extensive package.

Liverpool know they will kick off the campaign live on Sky Sports as they host Bournemouth in an 8pm kickoff on Friday, August 15.