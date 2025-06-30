Liverpool have confirmed the departure of Taylor Hinds to Arsenal, with the influential left-back penning an emotional message to supporters.

Hinds has been vice-captain of Liverpool Women since 2023 but has taken on the role of on-field skipper for most of the last two years, due to club captain Niamh Fahey being consigned to the bench.

Now, at the same time as Fahey’s retirement, Hinds is leaving on a free to join European champions Arsenal.

After 131 appearances and eight goals, she wrote an emotional message to supporters:

“Dear Reds, I’m sorry I haven’t had the chance to say a proper goodbye. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for making me feel so welcome when I joined back in 2020.

“We’ve shared some incredible highs that I’ll never forget – being promoted back into the WSL and then having the chance of taking part in the 2022 parade, which was one of the best days of my life. “I’ll always be grateful for the love and support I received from all of you – I could always hear you. “To the managers I’ve worked with and all the staff, thank you for constantly pushing me to be my best and helping me grow both on and off the pitch. “Being given the opportunity to lead the team out on several occasions was an absolute honour and a moment of real pride. “To my teammates over the years, some of you have become my friends for life. I truly wish each of you the very best in your futures. We have made some special memories on and off the pitch that will always stay with me. “I wish nothing but continued success for this team and this club. I’m incredibly proud to have been part of this club and to have worn the shirt – it’s truly been a privilege. Thank you for everything.”

Liverpool had offered Hinds a new contract, but the proposal was rejected as she favoured a move to Arsenal who will play all 11 of their WSL matches next season at the Emirates.

The Jamaican international also began her career at Arsenal, before moving to Merseyside where she joined Everton in 2018 and then Liverpool in 2020.

Given the departure of both Fahey and Hinds, the 33-year-old, experienced defender, Gemma Bonner, would be favourite to take the captain’s armband next season.

Unlike Arsenal, the Reds haven’t played in the Champions League since 2015/16 and, this campaign, they finished 19 points behind third-place Man United who took up the final qualifying spot.

This was a regression on the previous year’s fourth-place finish, leading to manager Matt Beard losing his job in February.

Amber Whiteley took over the reins for the final part of the season and has previously indicated her desire to take the job on a permanent basis, but she is just one of a number of candidates being considered.