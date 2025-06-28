Liverpool coach announces “earlier than expected” exit from the club

Less than a year on from his appointment at Liverpool, the club have released their new technical skills coach, Diogo Paiva, “earlier than expected.”

There was a significant overhaul behind the scenes at the club last summer as Jurgen Klopp‘s exit triggered mass changes, with Paiva one of the new arrivals.

He arrived as a technical skills coach from Porto and had previously worked alongside the club’s former elite development coach Vitor Matos in Portugal and China.

Paiva arrived from the Porto academy last September and worked with the academy, but has since announced his exit on LinkedIn.

“Dear Liverpool Family,” Paiva’s penned in his post. “This club has been more than just a place to work. It has been a home, a family.

“Liverpool has given me so much, and I have been embraced with warmth and support throughout my time here. It is a great club that will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I want to express my gratitude to the management for understanding my reasons for leaving the club earlier than expected and for releasing me from my commitments.

“As I return home to be with my family and await new projects, I reflect on the incredible journey I’ve had here.

“Thank you all for the opportunity to be part of this magnificent club and for allowing me to experience what it truly means to be a Premier League champion.

“It has been a pleasure working with all of you!

“YNWA.”

That Liverpool respected Paiva’s reasons for leaving less than a year in his post is to be admired and it remains to be seen if a direct replacement will be sought this summer.

While the club are busy adding new faces to Arne Slot‘s squad, they also have a number of staff positions to address including a new U18s coach, women’s coach and an assistant to replace John Heitinga.

Former Feyenoord and Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to be named as Heitinga’s replacement but that appointment has yet to be confirmed.