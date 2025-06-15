Andy Robertson could now reportedly join Atletico Madrid from Liverpool for a “small fee,” with a highly unlikely free transfer even mooted.

The 31-year-old has been strongly linked with a surprise move away from Anfield this summer, with Atletico considering him a “top target.”

Robertson only has one year left on his current Liverpool deal, and with Milos Kerkez expected to join from Bournemouth, he may be relegated to a squad role.

• READ: Andy Robertson “top target” for Atletico Madrid – player open to move

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Atletico are looking to sign the left-back on the cheap, not even ruling out a free transfer.

“Atletico Madrid are looking for a left-back,” Romano said.

“The dream target, the top target, for the left-back position is Andy Robertson at Liverpool.

“From what I understand, Robertson already opened his doors to the possibility. Andy Robertson will be keen to move to Atletico Madrid, try to move to Spain.

“But, an important point to mention is that Atletico Madrid hope to get a deal done for free – with the player leaving Liverpool on good terms with a green light from the club or with a small fee.

“This is the hope of Atletico Madrid, that Liverpool will give an answer to that.”

The fact that Robertson isn’t out of contract this summer surely negates any threat of him leaving for free.

The Scot is represented by PLG Agency, of whom Tyler Alexander-Arnold is a director.

So this could be a case of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s brother producing the same tactics he did with Jordan Henderson in 2023, in terms of seeking a contract termination.

It is understandable why Robertson’s head may have been turned, though, seeing Atletico as an exciting new challenge where he can enjoy regular playing time.

The bottom line is that the Reds surely won’t entertain the idea of allowing him to depart for nothing, instead receiving a healthy fee for his services.

There is no dramatic rush for Liverpool to move Robertson on – if anything, Arne Slot would like to keep him as a strong squad option.