Liverpool are known to hold an interest in Lyon forward Malick Fofana, and the chances of a summer transfer may have increased with his side’s relegation.

Fofana, a natural left winger but able to play across the front line, has emerged as a potential target for Liverpool as Arne Slot eyes a versatile forward.

The 20-year-old only joined Lyon from Belgian club Gent in January 2024 but could realistically be on the move again in the coming weeks after a campaign that saw him score 11 goals and assist six in 41 appearances.

His form helped Lyon finish sixth in Ligue 1 – but Tuesday brought the news of their relegation to Ligue 2 after failing to resolve their debts.

Lyon have already confirmed they will appeal an “incomprehensible decision” by the DNCG, French football’s financial overseers, but there is clearly no guarantee they will be reinstated.

That opens up the prospect of major sales to recoup funds as players push for the exit to avoid dropping down to the second tier themselves.

Liverpool could therefore look to land a bargain deal for Fofana if Lyon are forced into a position where they need to sell their biggest assets.

Fofana is claimed to be valued at €50 million (£42.6m) though Lyon would hope to push that closer to €70 million (£59.7m) with Chelsea also among the clubs interested.

However it stands to reason that the French club will not be in a strong position in negotiations and Liverpool could use that to their advantage.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele played down reports of Liverpool’s immediate interest in Fofana – who is “on the radar” – in a column on Tuesday, but added that “could change, of course.”

Liverpool are ready for ‘market opportunities’

While Liverpool have been direct in their pursuit of primary targets Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong already this summer, there is also a willingness to explore what are seen as market opportunities.

One such opportunity has come with Marc Guehi’s contract situation at Crystal Palace, with a move now expected to replace Jarell Quansah with a centre-back who is entering the final year of his deal and is not set to extend.

Fofana could fall into that bracket too following Lyon’s relegation, and though the finances involved remain to be seen, if Liverpool are interested it is likely Richard Hughes will assess the situation.

Speaking earlier this year, Fofana’s then-agent, namesake Bobo Fofana, described Liverpool as “the choice of [the] heart” if the youngster were to move.

The winger moved to Roc Nation’s agency in April, with L’Equipe reporting talks with Liverpool soon after.