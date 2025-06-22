Liverpool defender attracting Wrexham transfer interest

Liverpool are expected to allow left-back Owen Beck to leave the club – and that comes with interest from Disney-backed Championship side Wrexham.

Wrexham’s ascent from non-league to the Championship has been funded by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and, with the production of a multi-season FX series, the financial weight of Disney.

It has attracted large-scale criticism from those competing with their spending power, with budgets dwarfing any other side in League One and League Two.

But ahead of their first season back in the Championship there is a sense that more energy and quality will required in order to push for an unlikely fourth consecutive promotion to the Premier League.

According to Liverpool.com‘s Liam Corless, that brings interest in Liverpool academy left-back Beck, who is wanted on a season-long loan.

Whether the club will be willing to sanction another temporary spell for a player who will turn 23 in August is unclear.

Beck has taken in loan spells with Bolton, Dundee and Blackburn over the past three seasons but is believed to be entering the final year of his contract and the preference would likely be to secure a sale.

If he were to go on loan, Liverpool would almost certainly require the Welshman to first sign a contract extension in order to preserve his value.

Wrexham are not the only side claimed to be interested in signing Beck for the 2025/26 campaign, with Football Insider also linking him with Derby – now coached by his former Blackburn boss John Eustace.

But a move to the Racecourse Ground may be attractive, not least due to his family ties at the north Wales club – where great-uncle Ian Rush briefly played and later coached at the end of his career.

Liverpool open to offers for academy graduates

Beck is one of a number of players who find themselves on the fringes this summer having struggled to break into the first-team squad at Liverpool.

The club will be open to offers for Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Calvin Ramsay, Kaide Gordon, Luca Stephenson, Isaac Mabaya and Oakley Cannonier, among others, with doubts over the likes of Luke Chambers and Lewis Koumas too.

Midfielder James Balagizi is currently on trial with Sweden club Osters IF while goalkeeper Harvey Davies is set to complete a loan move to League Two side Crawley Town.

Meanwhile This Is Anfield understands attacking midfielder Kieran Morrison has interest from Wolves, Burnley and Sunderland along with sides in Germany and the Championship.