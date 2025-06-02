Fans are invited to celebrate Liverpool’s historic 20th league title up close and in person with the Premier League trophy.

Fresh from the Red’s 2024/25 title win, supporters will have the unique opportunity to see the Premier League trophy and capture the perfect photo to mark this iconic moment in our club’s history.

This free experience will run from June 10 to 20, 2025 on the Level 2 Concourse of the new Main Stand, with access via The Podium.

Important Info:

Book now here

Booking is essential – no walk-ups will be permitted

Entry is free with a valid booking confirmation

Stanley Park Car Park will be open for visitor parking

The LFC Museum will remain open, and any fans booking museum tickets will receive priority access to the trophy experience

This is your chance to keep the celebrations going and make memories to last a lifetime.

Fans will also have the option to purchase professional photographs and exclusive “Champions 2024/25” commemorative souvenirs on the day.

To help as many fans as possible enjoy this experience:

Please only book one slot per person

Duplicate bookings will not be accepted

Entry will only be permitted during your allocated time slot

Time with the trophy will be limited to keep things moving and enjoyable for all

Small cameras and mobile phones are welcome (professional equipment is not permitted)

The event is fully accessible

Bag checks will be in place (please avoid bringing large bags or suitcases)

Please note that Stadium Tours will not be running during this period. Book early to avoid disappointment.