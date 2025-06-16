Liverpool fan and Olympian Sam Quek riled up Old Trafford during the 2025 Soccer Aid, electing to play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for her introduction onto the pitch.

There is no love lost between Liverpool and Man United at Old Trafford, even if the two teams are nowhere in sight – which was proven on Sunday.

Soccer Aid, an annual charity match which pits an England side against a World XI of ex-players and celebrities, was back in Manchester and raised over £15 million for UNICEF.

The World XI won 5-4 after a comeback from 3-0 and then 4-2 down in what is always a lighthearted event, though Quek masterfully raised the hackles at Old Trafford with her song choice.

A lifelong Liverpool fan, Quek came on as a substitute for England in the second half to replace Mo Farah and she used her moment brilliantly by having You’ll Never Walk Alone as her entrance song.

I don’t know what got more boo’s from the Old Trafford crowd… me coming on to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” or this fella bagging 4 in front of the Stretford End ? #SoccerAid #Tevez pic.twitter.com/EOehC7wTeK — Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) June 15, 2025

• READ: Meeting Stevie, the ’01 treble and embarrassing stories – Sam Quek’s ‘LFC Life’

It was, of course, met with a chorus of boos inside Old Trafford as she took her place on the pitch, and she elevated the moment by raising six fingers in the air in response – talk about seizing the moment!

Liverpool supporters watching the charity match appreciated Quek’s efforts to further rattle a fragile fanbase:

Sam Quek coming on to YNWA at Old Trafford is perhaps the finest piece of sporting shithousery since Sheamus and Cesaro wore Liverpool kits at the Manchester Arena. — Rich (@RichPT1) June 15, 2025

Big fan of Sam Quek choosing You’ll Never Walk Alone as her song at Old Trafford? — Amy (@Ifcamy) June 15, 2025

Sam Quek, a Liverpool fan just came on for England in Soccer Aid, in Old Trafford, and as she entered the pitch they played You’ll Never Walk Alone over the speakers. Never thought I’d hear that played at Old Trafford. — Ryan (@RyanMKIV) June 15, 2025

They’re playing YNWA at Old Trafford as Sam Quek is subbed on ????? — BEN (@SMXLFC) June 15, 2025

Sam Quek coming on to YNWA at old Trafford, icon — Rhia | ?? PL Champions (@Rhiloves_) June 15, 2025

Absolutely iconic! I was singing along with a huge smile on my face ? — Demi (@DemiTheRed) June 15, 2025

There is never a moment when a Liverpool taunt at Old Trafford does not go down well, from the number of European Cups to song choices.

It certainly builds the anticipation for our return there next season after Arne Slot‘s Reds lifted the Premier League trophy and Man United finished 15th and trophyless.

Supporters will discover when the trip to Old Trafford for 2025/26 will take place when the full fixture list is announced on Wednesday morning – one of the first in the diary!