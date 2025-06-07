Liverpool have completed their second signing of the summer, making a surprise move for Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.

While moves for big-name players are still ongoing, work has been continuing in the background across all levels of the club to strengthen.

Pecsi is the latest to join, with Liverpool confirming on Saturday evening that the goalkeeper put to paper on his contract and passed his medical at the AXA Training Centre.

It has been widely reported that a fee of £1.5 million was agreed with Puskas Akademia, a club record for the Hungarian top-flight side.

On the surface, it is a surprising move to bring in the youngster given the Reds already have Alisson, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Harvey Davies in their ranks, the latter of which has recently signed a new contract.

We have agreed a deal to sign Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 7, 2025

Vitezslav Jaros also remains on Merseyside, but he could be set for a loan next season.

However, Liverpool have lost Caoimhin Kelleher this summer as well as academy goalkeepers Jakub Ojrzynski, Reece Trueman and Jacob Poytress.

This could leave a gap for a goalkeeper in the youth setup that needs filling. Given that Pecsi has played two seasons as a senior, though, he could have his sights set higher than academy football.

It is believed that to he will begin by playing for the under-21s while training among the first team squad.

On Instagram, Pecsi’s agents, EM Sports, wrote: “He has always been a true red to the core. Now he belongs to them.”

Who is Armin Pecsi?

• READ HERE: Who is Armin Pecsi? Liverpool’s new goalkeeper signing

Pecsi has previously been nominated for the prestigious European Golden Boy award, following his performances for both Puskas Akademia and Hungary’s under-21s.

He already has 70 appearances to his name at senior level, including 52 for his current team, keeping 21 clean sheets overall.

Pecsi has won a total of 20 caps across three different youth age groups for his country, too.

The promising ‘keeper has actually visited Anfield twice before, firstly in 2022 when Hungary’s U19s played their European Championship qualifying matches in the north of England, and then the following year.