All Red Video will showcase a brand-new Liverpool FC original docuseries entitled ‘Alisson: My Story’, with a three-part series released this month.

Alisson is the focus of a new in-house docuseries, with the first of three episodes launching on June 20, offering supporters a look behind the scenes with Alisson.

The exclusive docuseries follows the keeper throughout last season’s Premier League winning campaign, with special interviews from his family in Brazil, who share stories of how he started to how he made it to No. 1 for both club and country.

• You can sign up to watch ‘Alisson: My Story’ on All Red Video here

It also includes interviews with former Liverpool teammate Bobby Firmino, legendary Brazilian goalkeeper Dida, former manager Jurgen Klopp, current head coach Arne Slot and captain Virgil van Dijk.

‘Alisson: My Story’ is available from June 20 to stream exclusively on the new All Red Video which launched in May and replaced LFCTV GO.

‘Alisson: My Story’ episode guide

• Episode One – June 20, midday (BST)

Starts with a look at family life at home with the Beckers featuring his wife Natalia and three children – Helena, Matteo and Rafael.

Followed by a trip to Brazil to meet his mum, brother and grandparents who talk about his early life.

• Episode Two – June 23, midday

Begins with a look at his spell at AS Roma which included a trip to Anfield for a Champions League game. It was that night and that experience of the Kop that convinced him to move to Merseyside the following summer.

This episode features Klopp and Van Dijk, with personal stories from his wife Natalia.

• Episode Three – June 26, midday

The series concludes with Ali, his family, former coaches and friends, Brazil legends and Liverpool teammates celebrating his Anfield success.

With unheard stories of Madrid, of the party on the parade bus, and of the march to Liverpool’s 2020 league title. Ali opens up, in heartbreaking fashion, about the passing of his father before reliving his West Brom goal.

It finishes with Slot, who talks about the impact Ali had on the 2024/25 season and a look inside the Becker household on the morning of the Tottenham game, just as Ali is preparing to leave and bring home title number 20.

All Red Video is available on web, the All Red Video mobile apps (Apple and Android) and through a selection of TV apps – Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

An All Red Full or Video membership is required to watch. Find out more here on how to sign up and get access to all of LFC’s exclusive documentaries, match highlights and interviews.