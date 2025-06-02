The domestic season is over for Liverpool, but 20 players are now off to represent their respective countries on international duty.

Modern footballers barely get a second to rest!

No sooner have Liverpool won the Premier League title than their many international players now have to head off all over the world.

In terms of the Reds’ European contingent, 17 senior internationals will be in action in World Cup qualifying, the UEFA Nations League or friendlies.

New Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong will be on Netherlands duty alongside Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo, as they take on Finland and Malta in qualifiers for next year’s World Cup.

For France, Ibrahima Konate comes up against reigning European champions Spain in the semi-finals of the Nations League on Thursday.

Andy Robertson will captain Scotland in friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein, while Dominik Szoboszlai – and hopefully imminent Liverpool signing Milos Kerkez – faces Sweden and Azerbaijan in friendlies for Hungary.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who himself is poised to join Brentford, will likely start in goal for the Republic of Ireland against Senegal and Luxembourg.

Conor Bradley is in friendly action for Northern Ireland against Denmark and Iceland.

Curtis Jones will be hoping to impress new England manager Thomas Tuchel, with the Three Lions up against Andorra in a qualifier and Senegal in a friendly.

Diogo Jota is on Portugal duty against Florian Wirtz’s Germany, while Kostas Tsimikas faces Slovakia and Bulgaria for Greece.

Lewis Koumas is involved for Wales against Liechtenstein and Belgium, ahead of a potential exit this summer.

As for Liverpool’s South American players, Alexis Mac Allister will lock horns with Luis Diaz when Argentina face Colombia in a World Cup qualifier in the early hours of Friday.

Alisson is expected to be in goal for Brazil away to Ecuador and at home to Paraguay, and Wataru Endo will captain Japan against Australia and Indonesia in qualifiers.

Finally, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott are all part of England U21s’ squad to take on the Czech Republic in their U21 Euros opener on June 12.

Liverpool players called up for June internationals

Senior players: Alisson, Kelleher, Frimpong, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Koumas, Endo, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota

U21s: Quansah, Morton, Elliott

Left out: Mamardashvili*, Jaros, Gomez, Bajcetic, Salah*, Chiesa, Nunez

* Rested