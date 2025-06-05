Liverpool could see a handful of notable shirt numbers become available to new signings this summer, though there are no shortage of options for any new Reds in 2025/26.

Arne Slot is set to oversee a significant overhaul of his squad in the coming weeks, with a handful of departures to coincide with key arrivals across multiple departments.

Jeremie Frimpong has already arrived but his squad number has yet to be announced, though it is likely he will continue to wear the No. 30 shirt, a number he has worn since 2019/20.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is also in the market for a squad number and if he keeps with tradition, he will don the No. 13 – as Alisson did when he first arrived.

With further additions to come imminently, which shirt numbers are currently available?

The most attractive could be the number 6, last worn by Thiago, while 9 is expected to become available with Darwin Nunez‘s exit.

Other numbers either available or potentially up for grabs depending on exits include 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 – as well as 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 30.

There is, as ever, the possibility that existing members of the squad seek to change their numbers ahead of the new campaign, and that could include Conor Bradley moving down from 84.

Liverpool squad numbers for next season so far

1. Alisson

2. Joe Gomez

3. Wataru Endo

4. Virgil van Dijk

5. Ibrahima Konate

6. N/A

7. Luis Diaz

8. Dominik Szoboszlai

9. Darwin Nunez

10. Alexis Mac Allister

11. Mohamed Salah

12. N/A

13. N/A

14. Federico Chiesa

15. N/A

16. N/A

17. Curtis Jones

18. Cody Gakpo

19. Harvey Elliott

20. Diogo Jota

21. Kostas Tsimikas

22. Calvin Ramsay

23. N/A

24. N/A

25. N/A

26. Andy Robertson

27. N/A

28. N/A

29. N/A

30. N/A

31. N/A

32. N/A

38. Ryan Gravenberch

43. Stefan Bajcetic

44. Luke Chambers

46. Rhys Williams

47. Nat Phillips

48. Calum Scanlon

49. Kaide Gordon

50. Ben Doak

51. Trent Kone-Doherty

52. Isaac Mabaya

53. James McConnell

56. Vitezslav Jaros

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

63. Owen Beck

65. Amara Nallo

66. N/A

67. Lewis Koumas

68. Kieran Morrison

73. Rio Ngumoha

75. Jakub Ojrzynski

76. Jayden Danns

77. James Norris

78. Jarell Quansah

80. Tyler Morton

82. Ranel Young

84. Conor Bradley

85. James Balagizi

93. Fabian Mrozek

95. Harvey Davies

98. Trey Nyoni