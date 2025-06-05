Liverpool could see a handful of notable shirt numbers become available to new signings this summer, though there are no shortage of options for any new Reds in 2025/26.
Arne Slot is set to oversee a significant overhaul of his squad in the coming weeks, with a handful of departures to coincide with key arrivals across multiple departments.
Jeremie Frimpong has already arrived but his squad number has yet to be announced, though it is likely he will continue to wear the No. 30 shirt, a number he has worn since 2019/20.
Giorgi Mamardashvili is also in the market for a squad number and if he keeps with tradition, he will don the No. 13 – as Alisson did when he first arrived.
With further additions to come imminently, which shirt numbers are currently available?
The most attractive could be the number 6, last worn by Thiago, while 9 is expected to become available with Darwin Nunez‘s exit.
Other numbers either available or potentially up for grabs depending on exits include 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 – as well as 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 30.
There is, as ever, the possibility that existing members of the squad seek to change their numbers ahead of the new campaign, and that could include Conor Bradley moving down from 84.
Liverpool squad numbers for next season so far
1. Alisson
2. Joe Gomez
3. Wataru Endo
4. Virgil van Dijk
5. Ibrahima Konate
6. N/A
7. Luis Diaz
8. Dominik Szoboszlai
9. Darwin Nunez
10. Alexis Mac Allister
11. Mohamed Salah
12. N/A
13. N/A
14. Federico Chiesa
15. N/A
16. N/A
17. Curtis Jones
18. Cody Gakpo
19. Harvey Elliott
20. Diogo Jota
21. Kostas Tsimikas
22. Calvin Ramsay
23. N/A
24. N/A
25. N/A
26. Andy Robertson
27. N/A
28. N/A
29. N/A
30. N/A
31. N/A
32. N/A
38. Ryan Gravenberch
43. Stefan Bajcetic
44. Luke Chambers
46. Rhys Williams
47. Nat Phillips
48. Calum Scanlon
49. Kaide Gordon
50. Ben Doak
51. Trent Kone-Doherty
52. Isaac Mabaya
53. James McConnell
56. Vitezslav Jaros
62. Caoimhin Kelleher
63. Owen Beck
65. Amara Nallo
66. N/A
67. Lewis Koumas
68. Kieran Morrison
73. Rio Ngumoha
75. Jakub Ojrzynski
76. Jayden Danns
77. James Norris
78. Jarell Quansah
80. Tyler Morton
82. Ranel Young
84. Conor Bradley
85. James Balagizi
93. Fabian Mrozek
95. Harvey Davies
98. Trey Nyoni
