Liverpool FC have announced a series of changes to their ticketing system ahead of the 2024/25 season, including how the new All Red members’ sales will work.

Here are a few of the notable changes:

• Members with 13 or more Premier League home credits will no longer need to register and will automatically be given access to their sale

• All other eligible members who register for the ballot will be able to indicate their preferred seat location and ticket price when registering

• Supporters will have the flexibility to add to their Friends & Family list throughout the season, up to a maximum of 18 people

• From September 1, supporters will not be able to remove anyone from their Friends & Family list for the remainder of the season, but will still be able to add to their list, providing they have not met the limit of 18

• Members with 13 or more Premier League home credits will no longer be able to use Ticket Distribution to retain up to two credits per season when sharing their Premier League home tickets with others. Instead the attendee will receive the relevant credit if the ticket is shared via Ticket Forwarding

The full details from LFC are:

As part of its ongoing ticketing review, Liverpool FC will introduce a number of important changes to ticketing ahead of the 2025-26 season.

These changes are designed to improve the overall supporter experience and help combat ticket misuse, which are key areas of importance to fans identified from fan feedback via three separate surveys amassing almost 100,000 responses.

The following changes – which have been discussed extensively with the Supporters Board and are in line with the. club’s ticketing principles – will be implemented ahead of the 2025-26 season.

All Red Members Ticket Sale

Following feedback on the existing process and previous issues experienced by supporters, the club wants to streamline the ticket purchase journey for supporters and reduce the risk of malicious bot activity via the below changes:

• Members with 13 or more Premier League Home credits will no longer need to register and will automatically be given access to the sale

• All other eligible members who register for the ballot will be able to indicate their preferred seat location and ticket price when registering

• If they are successful in the ballot they will automatically be allocated a seat in line with their preferences. This means ballot winners will no longer need to queue online to purchase their tickets

• Supporters will register a payment card when registering for the ballot and payment will automatically be processed when their seat is allocated if they are successful in the ballot. Any supporter who is successful in the ballot but whose payment fails will have another opportunity to pay for their ticket(s)

• Apple Pay and Google Pay will be available to supporters to enhance the checkout and registration process

• Please note that, as disabled supporters need to select a seat or area that meets their individual needs, disabled fans who are successful in the ballot will be contacted with details on how to buy their ticket(s) – seats will not be automatically allocated for these fans

• Full details on the All Red Ticket Sale can be found here and will also be communicated via email to eligible members

Ticket Forwarding

• From the start of the 2025-26 season, it will only be possible to forward a ticket once per game, but, in the event of an exceptional circumstance, supporters will be able to request that a forwarded ticket be returned to the original owner

• The Ticket Forwarding period will be extended and will remain open until kick-off on a matchday

• Please note that any supporter who has previously downloaded a General Admission NFC pass will need to re-download a new pass ahead of the 2025/26 season to be able to receive a ticket via Ticket Forwarding. Full details will be shared with General Admission NFC pass holders via email in the coming days

Friends and Family

• A supporter’s Friends & Family list is used to buy tickets with other supporters and to share tickets with others via the club’s Ticket Forwarding service. Supporters are able to add and remove people from their list now via the ‘Friends & Family’ section in their Ticketing account

• As a change for the 2025-26 season, supporters will have the flexibility to add to their Friends & Family list throughout the season, up to a maximum of 18 people

• From 1st September 2025, supporters will not be able to remove anyone from their Friends & Family list for the remainder of the season, but will still be able to add to their list, providing they have not met the limit of 18

European Away Tickets

• For the 2025-26 season, supporters wishing to nominate someone else to use their European away ticket will now need to ensure these supporters are on their Friends & Family list

• Ticket Forwarding will be available on a trial basis for European away fixtures, streamlining the way supporters share tickets for these games

• As explained above, supporters will be able to add others to their Friends & Family list, up to a maximum of 18, during the season – as this initiative will be introduced on a trial basis, we recommend supporters wait for ticketing information to be released before adding relevant supporters to their F&F for European away fixtures

Ticket Distribution

• In line with the club’s Ticketing Principles and to ensure all members follow the same processes, the Ticket Distribution option for 13+ members and Priority Rights Holders will no longer be available from the start of the 2025/26

• Tickets can still be posted on the Ticket Exchange or shared with Friends and Family via the ticket forwarding option to those on a supporters’ friends and family list

• This will mean All Red Members with 13 or more Premier League Home credits will no longer be able to use Ticket Distribution to retain up to two credits per season when sharing their Premier League home tickets with others

• Instead the attendee will receive the relevant credit if the ticket is shared via Ticket Forwarding

Access to tickets and the online purchase journey have been identified as the two most important topics for fans in feedback provided via recent surveys. The aim of the changes being introduced for the 25/26 season is to improve and streamline the online purchase journey for supporters.

The club is also committed to improving ticketing access for genuine LFC supporters by reducing misuse of tickets.

Ticket misuse is any behaviour outside of the club’s ticketing and membership T&Cs. These changes are specifically targeted at the following cases of ticket misuse:

• Sale or offer for sale of tickets without the club’s permission

• Passing on of tickets outside of official Club channels

• Forwarding of tickets where a ticket is subsequently forwarded on a second or third time to evade Club investigations

• Forwarding of tickets to ‘fake’ accounts which do not belong to a real person

• Use of Ticket Distribution to pass tickets to banned supporters

• Use of bots or automated software to obtain tickets

For further details on the All Red Members Ticket Sale please click here, for more on how to edit your Friends & Family details click here, for Ticket Forwarding & Ticket Exchange information click here or read our full FAQs here.

