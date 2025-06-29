Liverpool FC tickets 2025/26 – Everything you need to know

Everyone wants a ticket to see Liverpool at Anfield, and with a new season on the horizon here is all you need to know about prices and how you can potentially get your hands on one.

Tickets to see Liverpool at Anfield can be like gold dust, difficult to obtain and when you do get your hands on any it feels like you’ve won the lottery.

Anfield can now host 61,000 supporters but that does not mean tickets are easier to source, you have to keep your eye on all sale opportunities throughout the campaign.

*You can sign up for an official Liverpool FC club membership here.

With a recent update from the club and season 2025/26 on the horizon, let’s take a look at the ticket situation.

Ticket prices

Unlike last season, when prices rose by two percent, Liverpool announced they were freezing general admission and season ticket prices for the 2025/26 season.

The highest price for an adult matchday ticket, therefore, remains at £61 (Main Stand) and the lowest is £30 (Kop) against Premier League and European opposition.

The local £9 ticket in the upper Main Stand remains untouched.

As for season tickets, the most expensive is £904 for an adult (Main Stand) and the lowest is £713 on the edges of the Kop.

Member sales

Following feedback on issues and the existing process, the club have sought to change how members access tickets for the upcoming season.

If you are not lucky enough to have a season ticket, a membership is the only avenue to a seat inside Anfield as the days of general sales are long over!

A ticket is never guaranteed such is the overwhelming number of members, but here is what you need to know:

Members with 13+ league credits no longer need to register for sales

Other members must register interest for two sale periods (July and November)

If successful, will be automatically allocated a seat in line with pre-selected preferences – no longer have to queue to select and buy individual seats

Guaranteed tickets for members with at least 13 credits from 2024/25

Members with 4-12 credits can enter ballot for every match

Members with less than four credits can enter ballot for specific matches only

Members with less than 13 Premier League home credits must register their interest for league tickets for the first half of the season HERE from Friday, July 4 at 10am (BST) to Thursday, July 10 at 8am.

The ballots for these supporters who register will take place between Thursday, July 17 and Monday, July 21.

Supporters who miss their designated sale or who are unsuccessful in the ballot will have the chance to purchase tickets during the Additional Members Sales ahead of each match, if there is availability.

* It is important to note that one membership buys only one ticket per game.

As for cup competitions, tickets are advertised on a game-by-game basis, unless involved in the auto-cup scheme, but credits from 2024/25 will be used to have first access to any sale.

If you’re only just starting out on your membership journey, you need to be persistent and keep an eye on the ticket page on Liverpool’s website for sale times and any late availability.

You can get on the ladder, you just need patience and a good reminder from your diary!

Auto-cup scheme

The scheme for season ticket holders and members is for all cup competitions – Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Registration for this has already closed, so if you forgot to take advantage you will now have to wait for sales ahead of games in the abovementioned competitions.

The scheme allows supporters to guarantee a seat for the duration of Liverpool’s time in the competition at Anfield, they will have the same seat with payments automatically taken.

Eligibility for any auto-cup scheme is based on home credits from the season prior, and priority is given to those who have recorded the most games – but there is no guarantee of success.

Ticket exchange and forwarding

There has also been changes to how season ticket holders and members can pass on their tickets from next season, here’s what you need to know:

From the start of the 2025/26 season, it will only be possible to forward a ticket once per game, but, in the event of an exceptional circumstance, supporters will be able to request that a forwarded ticket be returned to the original owner

The Ticket Forwarding period will be extended and will remain open until kick-off on a matchday

Supporters will have the flexibility to add to their Friends & Family list throughout the season, up to a maximum of 18 people

From September 1, supporters will not be able to remove anyone from their Friends & Family list for the remainder of the season, but will still be able to add to their list, providing they have not met the limit of 18

Members with 13 or more Premier League home credits will no longer be able to use Ticket Distribution to retain up to two credits per season when sharing their Premier League home tickets with others. Instead, the attendee will receive the relevant credit if the ticket is shared via Ticket Forwarding

Please note that any supporter who has previously downloaded a General Admission NFC pass will need to re-download a new pass ahead of the 2025/26 season to be able to receive a ticket via Ticket Forwarding

Good luck in your ticket endeavours in 2025/26!

