Arne Slot‘s champions will return for pre-season at the start of July and six summer matches are in the diary.

There are 83 days between the end of the 2024/25 season and the start of the next one and, thankfully for Liverpool, there is no major international competition to contend with.

After Slot was handed only a week with his full squad ahead of the title-winning campaign, so he will welcome having a fresh squad with new faces at the start of his summer programme.

The Dutchman has six pre-season games confirmed in three different countries.

Who will Liverpool play during pre-season?

Liverpool will play in England, Hong Kong and Japan this summer after they report back for pre-season on July 8.

They will meet two English clubs, plus one from Italy, Japan and Spain:

Preston (Deepdale) – July 13

– July 13 AC Milan (Hong Kong) – July 26

– July 26 Yokohama FM (Japan) – July 30

– July 30 Athletic Club (Anfield double-header) – August 4

– August 4 Crystal Palace (Wembley) – August 10

Liverpool’s meeting with Athletic Club is a double-header at Anfield, with the first match kicking off at 5pm and the next to follow at 8pm – it precedes a trip to Wembley for the Community Shield.

Close to a full squad for pre-season

Although there will be question marks over a number of potential outgoings, Slot will be able to welcome back nearly a full squad on the first day of pre-season.

Only Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton have international obligations over the summer at the U21 Euros, but they each are subject to transfer interest.

Having only had close to a week with his full squad last summer, Slot will be able to integrate the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez from the off.

Considering the success of last season when pre-season was compromised,

When does the 2025/26 Premier League season start?

The new season will get underway on the weekend of August 15, 83 clear days after the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

As for when the season concludes, that will be on Sunday, May 24.