Liverpool FC’s top 10 left-backs of all time – Ranked!

Liverpool have added a new left-back to their ranks by signing Milos Kerkez, but who makes the club’s top 10 list of all time in the position? James Coleman takes a look.

Getting asked to put my top 10 Liverpool left-backs in order seemed like a straightforward task at first, but it wasn’t until I sat down and thought about it that I realised the left-back position is one Liverpool have often struggled to properly nail down.

When making the list, I had to apply one rule: a player needed to have made at least 100 appearances at left-back to be considered.

That’s why, utility players and club legends like Emlyn Hughes, Steve Nicol, Jamie Carragher and James Milner, who all had spells there, won’t be found on this list.

It might not look the most exciting list at first glance but stick with it and I’m sure as you read on, you’ll be reminded of some proper Liverpool greats who’ve played their part in this club’s history.

10. Kostas Tsimikas

Appearances: 115*

Goals: 0

Assists: 18

Kostas Tsimikas arrived in 2020, having just completed a domestic double with Olympiacos, winning both the Greek league and cup.

In doing so, he became the first and so far, only player to join Liverpool from Greece’s most successful club. Tsimikas’ debut season at Anfield was a quiet one, limited to just seven appearances across all competitions.

That changed in the following season. With Andy Robertson sidelined, Tsimikas started the opening game of the Premier League season away to Norwich. Liverpool cruised to a 3–0 win, and although he turned in a steady performance, many fans might best remember him getting a bollocking from James Milner for a wayward back pass, a very public reminder of the standards expected at this club.

Tsimikas recovered well, going on to have a strong campaign with 26 appearances and six assists. His standout moment came at Wembley, calmly slotting the winning penalty in the FA Cup final shootout.

Despite his shootout heroics, Tsimikas remained deputy to Robertson, making 28 and 25 appearances over the next two seasons under Jurgen Klopp. He never let the Reds down and continued in that same reliable role under new boss Arne Slot, making 29 appearances in 2024/25, featuring in 18 of Liverpool’s league games and earning a thoroughly deserved Premier League winners’ medal.

With a total of 18 assists in 115 appearances during his Reds career, he’s contributed more than most would expect from a second-choice left-back. His most memorable assist? A pinpoint corner at Wembley that found Virgil van Dijk for a last-gasp winner in the 2024 Carabao Cup final.

9. Fabio Aurelio

Appearances: 134

Goals: 4

Assists: 14

After winning two La Liga titles and a UEFA Cup together at Valencia, Rafa Benitez brought Fabio Aurelio to Liverpool in 2006.

The Brazilian was a technically gifted full-back, comfortable on the ball, solid defensively, and blessed with a sweet left foot that Liverpool fans would come to appreciate. Unfortunately, as was often the case throughout his career, injuries were never far away.

Despite those setbacks, Aurelio made 54 appearances across his first two seasons. His performances were impressive enough for Benitez to move on from John Arne Riise and hand Aurelio the role of first choice.

His goal and assist numbers don’t tell the full story. Aurelio had a habit of stepping up in big moments.

His free kick in the 4-1 demolition of Man United at Old Trafford in 2009 was a beauty, and he followed it up a month later with a clever set piece in that chaotic 4-4 Champions League tie with Chelsea, a goal that even drew a rare touchline celebration from the usually ice-cool Benitez.

That same season, he delivered a perfect free kick for Yossi Benayoun to nod in the winner at the Bernabeu. Big games, big contributions, and a left foot you couldn’t really argue with, when he was fit, Aurelio was one of the best left-backs Liverpool have had in recent memory.

8. Joey Jones

Appearances: 100

Goals: 3

Assists: 3

Bob Paisley brought Welshman and boyhood Liverpool fan Joey Jones to Anfield in the summer of 1975, signing him from then Third Division side Wrexham.

Jones initially struggled to make the impact he would have hoped for, and many felt the jump from the third tier to the First Division might have been a step too far.

However, in his second season, Jones quickly proved his worth. He missed just three league games out of 42 and made 59 appearances in total, only Ray Kennedy, Emlyn Hughes and Ray Clemence played more that year.

It just happened to be one of the most defining seasons in Liverpool’s history, with the club winning the First Division and lifting the European Cup for the very first time.

It was on that famous night in Rome in the 1977 European Cup final where Jones earned his place in Liverpool folklore. Among the sea of Reds in the Stadio Olimpico, one banner stood out, and it remains one of the most iconic in club history: ‘Joey ate the frogs’ legs, made the Swiss roll, now he’s munching Gladbach.’

A terrace classic for a player who always gave absolutely everything in a Liverpool shirt.

7. Stig Inge Bjornebye

Appearances: 184

Goals: 4

Assists: 39

It took just one season at Rosenborg, where he completed a domestic double and scored the winner in the Norwegian Cup final, for Stig Inge Bjornebye to catch the eye of then Liverpool manager Graeme Souness.

Signed in late 1992, he became the first Norwegian to wear the famous red shirt. As Liverpool debuts go, his wasn’t one to remember, with the Reds suffering a 5-1 defeat at Coventry City.

That seemed to set the tone early on, as Bjornebye made just 22 appearances in his first 18 months at the club before being loaned back to Rosenborg midway through the 1993/94 season.

At that stage, plenty of fans assumed they’d seen the last of Bjornebye in a Liverpool shirt.

Upon his return, he found himself in a much fresher Liverpool side under Roy Evans, with the emergence of Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler injecting much-needed youth and energy into the team.

Bjornebye made 44 appearances in 1994/95, registering 10 assists and establishing himself as a reliable outlet on the left. A broken leg disrupted most of his following campaign, but he returned in style in 1996/97, playing every one of Liverpool’s 52 matches that season and producing his best form.

He registered 17 assists, six of them for Fowler, and he also teed up debut goals for Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen. All four of his Liverpool goals also came that season. His performances earned him a deserved place in the 1996/97 PFA Team of the Year.

While he may not have had the smoothest start to life at Anfield, Bjornebye’s revival under Roy Evans, and that standout 1996/97 campaign, ensure his place in the conversation when it comes to Liverpool’s most effective left-backs of the Premier League era.

6. Ronnie Moran

Appearances: 379

Goals: 17

Assists: 20

Ronnie Moran was Liverpool through and through. He made his debut in 1952 and went on to serve the club as a reliable, no-nonsense left-back. He wasn’t flashy, but he was dependable, the sort of player you’d trust to get on with his job without much fuss.

Moran was part of the side that won promotion back to the First Division under Bill Shankly in 1962 and played a key role in the team that went on to lift the league title in 1964.

A solid defender and a natural leader, Moran was known for his consistency and work ethic more than any standout individual moments. He captained the club under Shankly and was trusted in the big games, a mark of his standing in the dressing room.

He spent the entirety of his 16-year playing career at Anfield, racking up 379 appearances and earning the respect of teammates and supporters alike.

But it’s what came after his playing days that truly secured his legendary status. Moran moved straight into coaching, becoming a key figure in the famous ‘Boot Room’ and serving under every Liverpool manager from Shankly to Roy Evans.

His influence on the club’s success across the decades can’t be overstated, he was there for countless league titles, European triumphs, and cup finals, quietly shaping Liverpool behind the scenes. He even stepped in as caretaker manager twice when the club needed him.

Moran may not have been the most glamorous figure in club history, but he was one of its most important, and he gave the best part of five decades to the club he loved.

5. Alec Lindsay

Appearances: 248

Goals: 18

Assists: 17

As far as debuts go, Alec Lindsay’s was hard to top, he marked his first appearance for Liverpool with a goal in a remarkable 10-0 win over Irish side Dundalk in the European Fairs Cup.

He found the net again in his next outing a month later, coming off the bench to score in a 2-2 First Division draw away to Ipswich. Originally signed to provide competition across the front line, Lindsay found opportunities limited and made just seven appearances in his first season.

Frustrated by the lack of game time, he submitted a transfer request, which Shankly rejected. Instead, the decision was made to shift him to left-back, a move that proved pivotal in shaping the rest of Lindsay’s Liverpool career.

Lindsay was a solid presence at the back but also offered an attacking threat, with his natural ability going forward complementing his defensive work.

He even contributed eight goals from the penalty spot during his Liverpool career. Between 1972 and 1974, he played a key role in a successful side, winning the League, FA Cup, and UEFA Cup.

His best form came during Shankly’s tenure, but he struggled to maintain those levels following Bob Paisley’s appointment. Off-field distractions affected his performances, and Paisley later expressed regret at not being able to get the best out of him.

4. John Arne Riise

Appearances: 348

Goals: 31

Assists: 36

Fresh off their treble-winning campaign in 2000/01, when Liverpool secured Champions League football for the first time, the Reds set out to fill a few missing pieces in the summer transfer window.

Their first signing was John Arne Riise from Monaco. Carragher had filled in at left-back throughout the treble season, but Gerard Houllier was keen to add more balance and attacking threat down the left with a natural left footer, especially after Christian Ziege had struggled to make a lasting impression.

He picked up a winner’s medal in his very first game for the club as Liverpool beat Man United in the 2001 Charity Shield, and then scored his first goal in his very next start, a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Super Cup, fittingly back in Monaco.

His next goal, and his first in the Premier League, came just three weeks later in a Merseyside derby win at Goodison Park. But it was his fourth that really made people sit up, an absolute rocket of a free-kick at Anfield in a 3-1 win over United.

Struck at a reported 70 miles per hour, it left Kopites overjoyed and Fabian Barthez, along with the rest of the United defence, wondering what they’d just witnessed. As first impressions go, Riise made quite the impact.

He would go on to make the left-back spot his own, occasionally pushing further forward as a left midfielder.

Despite missing a penalty in the 2005 Champions League final shootout, he could still hold his head high as no player represented Liverpool more that season than the Norwegian.

He made amends from the spot the following year when scoring in the Reds’ 2006 FA Cup final victory over West Ham. Some may remember his unfortunate own goal in the 95th minute against Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League semi-final, but when Riise looks back on his Liverpool career, he has plenty to be proud of.

3. Gerry Byrne

Appearances: 333

Goals: 4

Assists: 13

A one-club man who was as hard as nails, Gerry Byrne’s Liverpool career spanned 12 years.

He was just 18 when he was handed his debut, a day to forget, as the Reds were thrashed 5-1 away at Charlton Athletic in a Second Division clash in 1957, with Byrne scoring an own goal.

He wouldn’t make his second appearance until a year later, again away from home, this time in a 3-1 win over Bristol City.

Byrne’s Reds career properly kicked into gear in the 1960/61 campaign, when he made 38 appearances. The following season, under Shankly, Byrne became a key figure in a side that finally earned promotion to the First Division.

He played in every single game Liverpool played that season and remains best remembered for his heroic performance in the 1965 FA Cup Final, when he played almost the entire match with a broken collarbone, an injury that would keep a modern-day footballer out for up to two months.

Instead of coming off, Byrne carried on, playing through the pain to help Liverpool lift the trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

Alongside Roger Hunt and Ian Callaghan, Byrne was one of only three players on the pitch that day who had been part of Shankly’s early Second Division side, a symbol of loyalty, resilience and how far Liverpool had come under the Scot.

2. Andy Robertson

Appearances: 342*

Goals: 11

Assists: 67

Despite suffering relegation twice in his first three seasons with Hull, Robertson caught the eye, though even he admitted surprise when Liverpool came calling.

At the time, some fans were unsure about the signing, but Klopp had a habit of finding value in players from relegated clubs, having brought in Gini Wijnaldum from Newcastle the year before, and Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke the year after Robertson’s arrival.

Like many of Klopp’s signings, Robertson had to bide his time before breaking into Liverpool’s starting eleven. It wasn’t until early December 2017 that he got his chance, stepping in after Alberto Moreno picked up an injury.

Robertson put in a string of solid performances, but it was a moment in the 4-3 win over Man City in January 2018 that truly won over the Anfield crowd.

In a chaotic game, Robertson chased the ball from his own half all the way to City goalkeeper Ederson, pressing relentlessly and setting the tone for the team. The crowd erupted, and from that moment, his bond with the fans began to grow.

Robertson has played a major role in Liverpool’s recent era of success. The Scot has won every major honour in red: a Champions League, two Premier League titles, a UEFA Super Cup, a Club World Cup, an FA Cup, and two League Cups.

But what truly sets Robertson apart isn’t just his relentless work rate, though he gives 100% every time he steps on the pitch, it’s his remarkable output going forward.

With 67 assists in 342 appearances, he averages one every five games, an outstanding return for a full-back. Beyond the numbers, Robertson’s character has also made him a fan favourite.

His obvious enjoyment of Merseyside derbies, often seen laughing or winding up Everton players hasn’t gone unnoticed by Liverpool supporters, only strengthening his bond with the Kop.

1. Alan Kennedy

Appearances: 359

Goals: 20

Assists: 21

Alan Kennedy’s Liverpool story didn’t get off to the smoothest start, in fact, like Robertson, his first encounter with the Reds was as an opponent, when Kennedy was part of the Newcastle side that Shankly’s Liverpool brushed aside 3-0 in the 1974 FA Cup final.

Four years later, Paisley brought him to Anfield, and his debut was nothing short of memorable.

He set up Kenny Dalglish for the opener in a 2-1 win over QPR, but not before enduring a few nervy moments at the back, including one wayward clearance that famously knocked a policeman’s helmet clean off his head. During his half-time team talk, Paisley looked at his new left-back and muttered: “They shot the wrong Kennedy.”

Two First Division titles in his first two seasons set the tone for his Anfield career, and things only got better.

In 1981, he helped the Reds to a First Division, League Cup, and European Cup treble, scoring the only goal in a 1–0 win over Real Madrid on that famous night in Paris, still the last time the Spanish giants were beaten in a European Cup final.

Kennedy wasn’t done there. He added two more league titles and two more League Cups to his collection, including a goal against Man United in the 1983 League Cup final.

Then, in 1984, Liverpool once again completed a treble of the First Division, League Cup, and European Cup. With the final against Roma going to penalties in their own backyard at the Stadio Olimpico, it was Kennedy who stepped up and coolly slotted home the winning spot-kick to clinch Liverpool’s fourth European crown.

Not bad for a left-back who once knocked a policeman’s helmet off on his debut!

It was a close call between Robertson and Kennedy for top spot but given the amount of silverware Kennedy won during his time at Liverpool, along with a goal in a cup final win over Man United and two decisive moments in European Cup finals, he just pips the Scot to first place.