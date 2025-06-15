Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has agreed to join Eredivisie giants Ajax on loan, but he is unlikely to be leaving Anfield any time soon.

The Czech has made two first-team appearances for the Reds, including an important late cameo away to Crystal Palace last season, following an injury to Alisson.

According to De Telegraaf in the Netherlands, Ajax have agreed a deal to sign Jaros on a temporary basis for the 2025/26 season.

The transfer will see the 23-year-old reunite with John Heitinga, who has taken charge at Ajax after departing as Arne Slot‘s assistant manager at Liverpool.

Jaros’ contract is coming to a close but he signed a short-term extension earlier in the year and is expected to sign a long-term contract before departing on loan.

Perfect challenge for Jaros away from Liverpool

A move to Ajax for a year feels perfect for Jaros, especially with Liverpool having recently completed the signing of young Hungarian ‘keeper Armin Pecsi.

The hope is that the Czech Republic international can benefit from a new challenge and return a better player, having been praised by Slot after the aforementioned Palace game.

“It was very good to see with Caoimh (Kelleher) being sick yesterday, our third goalkeeper got this performance in,” Slot said.

“[It is] always nice for a team that everyone is involved in the results. [He handled it] really good. He had a very good season last season, he won the league and cup where he was (Sturm Graz) in Austria.

“We trust him a lot. He wanted to go [back this season] because he wanted to have playing time again. We said at a club like this, we also need a very good third goalkeeper as well.

“Today proves we were right, and maybe for him, it was a nice moment for him to make his debut for Liverpool.”

It isn’t going to be easy for Jaros to ultimately make the grade at Liverpool in the long-term, especially with Pecsi joining Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili in their ranks.

But a loan away feels more beneficial than staying in the academy, given his age, and the Reds can then reassess his future this time next year.