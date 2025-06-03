Liverpool could be set to promote goalkeeper Harvey Davies to the first-team squad next season, after the youngster quietly extended his contract.

While Alisson is set to remain as No. 1 it is expected to be all change behind the Brazilian in Liverpool’s goalkeeping ranks this summer.

Caoimhin Kelleher underwent a medical on Monday ahead of his £18 million move to Brentford while replacement Giorgi Mamardashvili‘s £29 million arrival from Valencia is now official.

There is also a likelihood for movement in the third-choice role, with Vitezslav Jaros poised for a loan in order to gain further experience.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce that could see Davies promoted to the regular first-team rotation next season, after the 21-year-old signed a new contract.

Davies, who was effectively fourth choice last term and joined the title celebrations, had entered the final months of his previous deal before extending.

Already well-versed in the routines of first-team training and matchdays, he could now step up after splitting his time with the senior squad and the U21s last time out.

The Scouser has already made the bench on 18 occasions over the last four seasons – starting with three involvements in the Champions League when he was just a 17-year-old in 2020/21 – and is popular among the goalkeeping stable.

Crucially he would be eligible as a homegrown player for the Premier League and club-trained in the Champions League next season.

Turning 22 in September he will need to be registered in the senior squad – and with a number of Liverpool’s existing homegrown players leaving in the summer that could be particularly valuable.

Liverpool’s homegrown concerns

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already left to join Real Madrid while Kelleher is close to completing his switch to Brentford.

Jaros is also classed as homegrown but is expected to head to either Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga on loan after signing a new deal of his own, and there are doubts over Tyler Morton, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott.

That leaves only Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley and new signing Jeremie Frimpong guaranteed to fill homegrown slots in next season’s squad, with Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Owen Beck among those also likely to be sold.

While in an ideal world a squad is built entirely on sporting merit there are clearly other factors to consider.

The role of third-choice goalkeeper is a no-brainer solution in that respect, and in Davies there is a ready-made solution as support for Alisson and Mamardashvili.