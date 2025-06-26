Liverpool goalkeeper leaves on loan after signing new contract

Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies has joined League Two side Crawley Town on a season-long loan, with the 21-year-old having signed a new contract.

Davies was slated to step up as third-choice goalkeeper following Vitezslav Jaros‘ loan to Ajax, but the decision has instead been taken to loan him out too.

The academy staple will spend the campaign in League Two with Crawley Town, who were relegated after a season back in League One last time out and are rebuilding under Scott Lindsey.

Liverpool handed Davies a new long-term contract before sanctioning his move to Broadfield, preserving his value upon a return next summer.

Davies is expected to compete with Joe Wollacott for the role of No. 1 at Crawley, who used a remarkable total of eight different goalkeepers last season due to a combination of injuries and international absences.

He has prior experience in League Two after a spell with Crewe Alexandra in 2023/24, before returning to effectively serve as fourth choice at Liverpool last term.

While he made Arne Slot‘s matchday squad on seven occasions Davies unsurprisingly went unused at first-team level, with 14 appearances instead coming for the U21s.

Along with the loan departures of Davies and Jaros, Liverpool have already sold Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford this summer.

In their place arrive Giorgi Mamardashvili, who completes a £29 million move from Valencia agreed last summer, and youngster Armin Pecsi, who joins from Puskas Akademia for £1.5 million.

Mamardashvili is set to fill the role of Kelleher for the time being while Alisson remains first choice, with Pecsi gaining experience as third choice.

Pecsi will also play sporadically for the U21s, with the highly rated Kornel Misciur, 18, also available in the academy and to travel for senior matchdays.

Liverpool have released training goalkeepers Jakub Ojrzynski, Reece Trueman and Jacob Poytress but as it stands still count Fabian Mrozek, the 21-year-old Pole, as part of their wider squad.

Good luck, Harvey!