LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot celebrates with the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have 3 key jobs to fill this summer – and another big hire likely

Liverpool are set for a busy summer not only in the transfer market, but also with key staff appointments and in other roles throughout Arne Slot‘s squad.

After a big change in the dugout a year ago, with Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp, this time around brings the change to reshape his squad.

That means a number of incomings and outgoings planned for the transfer window, with Jeremie Frimpong already through the Shankly Gates as the first signing truly in the head coach’s image.

But there are other changes to come, too – some forced, some delayed from last year.

 

A new assistant for Slot

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 21, 2025: Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Chelsea FC Legends. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With John Heitinga vacating his role as assistant coach to take over as Ajax head coach, Liverpool will bring in a replacement.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce is among those to report that while there is no immediate name lined up, the search is already underway.

Marino Pusic, formerly Slot’s assistant at Feyenoord who turned down an offer to join him at Liverpool last summer, is the most obvious candidate having recently vacated the head coach role at Shakhtar Donetsk.

But there are other options, with Dirk Kuyt one of the names floated ahead of an expected departure from Belgian club Beerschot.

 

A new vice-captain

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 19, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate captain Virgil van Dijk after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s move to Real Madrid – which banked Liverpool around £10 million having brokered a deal to release him early – has opened up the vice-captaincy again.

Mohamed Salah is likely to take the responsibility, having already played the part more than Alexander-Arnold, but Alisson, Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister are also worth considering.

A decision is expected to be made later in the summer, with Liverpool not back for pre-season until July 8.

 

A new U18s manager

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 30, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson (R) speaks with Clae Ewing during the Under-18 Premier League match between Everton FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's. the Mini-Mini-Merseyside Derby, at Finch Farm. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Another to exit the club this summer, Marc Bridge-Wilkinson announced he would be leaving his position as U18s manager at the end of April.

Having spent a decade at Liverpool and five years in his last role, Bridge-Wilkinson’s departure should prompt a reshuffle of academy staff.

While there has been a policy to promote from within where possible in recent years, there is a sense that an outside appointment could be made to address a youth setup full of talent but often lacking on the pitch.

 

A set-piece coach

2TKFPWK Rotterdam, Netherlands. 20th Dec, 2023. Rotterdam - Etienne Reijnen of Feyenoord during the match between Feyenoord v FC Utrecht at Stadion Feijenoord De Kuip on 20 December 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Credit: box to box pictures/Alamy Live News

Liverpool parked their search for a specialist set-piece coach last summer due to a lack of viable options, and first-team individual development coach Aaron Briggs filled the void in the interim.

But there is an expectation that a full-time appointment will be made, particularly if Slot’s Feyenoord collaborator Etienne Reijnen becomes available.

Reijnen was due to join Liverpool last summer only for work permit issues to scupper a move – if he is eligible a year later, don’t be surprised if that switch is revisited.

