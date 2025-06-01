Liverpool are set to face Crystal Palace in their first official game of the 2025/26 campaign, with broadcaster TNT Sports seeming to confirm when it will be held.

As winners of the Premier League and FA Cup respectively, Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace will kick off the new season as they vie for the Community Shield.

Though widely considered a glorified friendly, all eyes will be on Wembley – particularly as a new-look Liverpool side is expected to take to the field after a busy summer of transfers.

During their coverage of the Champions League final on Saturday night, TNT Sports advertised that the Community Shield will take place on Sunday, August 10.

While as yet unconfirmed by the FA, this is likely to be the case, with TNT themselves broadcasting the event.

Liverpool planning Anfield pre-season friendly

The Community Shield will mark the end of Liverpool’s preparations for their title defence, as the Premier League season commences on the weekend of August 16/17 – with fixtures to be confirmed June 18.

This Is Anfield understands plans are in place for a pre-season friendly to be held at Anfield the week prior to the trip to Wembley, likely landing on August 2/3.

Last season, Arne Slot‘s side played two friendlies in a day at Anfield – a 4-1 win over Sevilla in front of a packed stadium before a 0-0 draw with Las Palmas behind closed doors – allowing the new head coach to assess his wider squad.

That is unlikely to be the case this time around, with the majority of Slot’s key players set to report to the AXA Training Centre for day one of pre-season on July 8.

With no major international tournaments this summer most will have enjoyed at least a month off following the end of national team duty at the start of June.

Slot already knows he will be working with a new right-back in Jeremie Frimpong, who completed his £29.5 million move from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, and goalkeeper in Giorgi Mamardashvili, but there are also deals in the works for at least two more.

Frimpong’s Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz is expected to head to Anfield in a club-record transfer, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is also considered an imminent signing.

A number of players are set to depart, with interest in the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Kostas Tsimikas and Caoimhin Kelleher.

It means there could be a very different starting lineup by the time Liverpool kick off against Palace on August 10, making the Community Shield a must-watch fixture.