Liverpool, as we all know, are in the market for a No. 9, with most of the Reds’ current attackers available at the right price this summer.

Darwin Nunez is certain to depart, with suitors including Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Saudi clubs, while Luis Diaz is also linked with a move to Saudi, Federico Chiesa with a return to Italy, and Diogo Jota could depart if the right fee is offered.

And while Liverpool are heavily linked with the trio of Alexander Isak, Julian Alvarez and Hugo Ekitike, a further, versatile, attacker could happen should several of the above depart.

The Mail‘s Merseyside football reporter, Lewis Steele, said: “I had a text from someone basically saying Liverpool want versatile forwards, they want young forwards, someone who can sort of play all three positions maybe.

“And I suppose that rules out quite a few players, but Slot is keen on that versatile aspect.”

That ability to be flexible for the team is something both Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have both shown in recent years, but Arne Slot could benefit from having a more natural goalscorer through the middle.

“The word is Liverpool want that versatile forward who can play across the front line, so I guess it’s a case of wait and see on that one,” Steele added.

“I think basically one thing that someone said to me as well was, ‘Liverpool don’t want to go shopping for a No. 9 that doesn’t exist’.”

Such a player would explain recent reports linking Lyon’s Malick Fofana, a 20-year-old who can play on either wing.

While not a priority, this is what journalists have been referring to as a ‘market opportunity’ potential for Liverpool this summer.

The club are certainly seeking a centre-back and a No. 9 – then beyond that a versatile attacker and a versatile defender depending on departures.

What Arne Slot has said about what he wants from his main striker

Slot him self has explained what he wants in a striker.

When asked in February about whether he wants his strikers to score more goals as well as be facilitators, Slot explained his preference.

“I will be happy if that player becomes both,” the head coach said.

“‘Facilitator’, nice word, I didn’t know that one yet, and scoring goals himself – that is, again, what we want to achieve in the end.

“But I also saw the penalty (at Bournemouth) from Cody where Lucho played a part without even touching the ball.

“He dragged the centre-back out which led to Cody being in a one-vs-one and he made a deep run and got tripped. In the end, you want attackers and midfielders to score, we’ve spoken about our attacking midfielder as well.

“We need to get goals from many positions, including them and including centre-backs that can score from set-pieces also.

“So, that’s what I just said, we are trying to work on the training ground and with the feedback we give them after the game to make [the] team better and better and better and in the end, the No. 9 should be a facilitator, like a winger, but a winger and a No. 9 should also score goals.”

Isak, Ekitike and Alvarez are the three strikers to have been mentioned most in connection with a Liverpool move this summer.

Of that trio, Ekitike had the best creative statistics this season, creating more chances (1.54) per 90 minutes than Isak and Alvarez, according to FotMob.

It is worth remembering, though, that he was arguably playing in a weaker league than Alvarez and, of course, Isak.

Whether Liverpool will spend big on a striker, having already committed to paying over £100 million for Wirtz, is up for debate.

The club are keen on Isak but he could cost up to £150 million, while Alvarez and Ekitike would both command upwards of £60 million the former closer to £100 million.