Liverpool are reported to have received contact over deals for Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa from the same club, raising the prospect of a double transfer.

Nunez and Chiesa are the most likely forwards to depart Liverpool this summer, having found themselves out of favour under Arne Slot.

While Nunez was given significant game time in his third campaign at Anfield he failed to deliver with any consistency – and the expectation is that ties will finally be cut as a new record transfer arrives.

The £116 million signing of Florian Wirtz is clearly not contingent on Liverpool raising funds but it will lead to major changes in the front line.

To that end, it is interesting that transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed “contact” from Napoli for both Nunez and Chiesa.

On Thursday, Romano wrote on X that Nunez’s exit is “guaranteed” and that Napoli “made contact in the recent days” with “more talks to follow soon.”

Two days later he claimed on YouTube and X that Chiesa “believes the time has come to play more” and is “pushing for a return to Italy.”

“Napoli called to understand the situation, to be informed about the possible conditions of the player’s exit,” he added.

Whether that will result in a move for either player remains to be seen, but it appears likely that Napoli’s interest in Nunez and Chiesa is genuine.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica claimed this week that the pair are “solid targets for the Italian champions and there is frequent contact between the parties.”

Antonio Conte is said to be “crazy about” Nunez and considers Chiesa “the strongest Italian winger around,” and “negotiations have already started.”

Their report further claims that Nunez has “rejected a rich offer from Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal because he wants to stay in Europe.”

‘Nunez favours staying in Europe’

Reliable or not, this at least aligns with an update from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein in which he explained that Nunez is “thought to favour staying in Europe” with “Spain and Italy being a priority.”

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in the No. 9, while a move to Saudi Arabia cannot be ruled out at this stage following overtures from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Ornstein reports that a €70 million (£59.8m) offer from Al-Nassr in January – rejected at the time as Liverpool held onto Nunez as they pushed for silverware – would set a “minimum bar” for clubs looking to sign the Uruguayan.