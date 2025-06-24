Liverpool left-back Owen Beck has interest from clubs in the Premier League as well as the Championship and Scottish Premiership, but could still stay at Anfield.

Beck will turn 23 in August and has two years remaining on his contract, and after impressing on loan at Dundee and Blackburn a decision is expected on his long-term future.

That comes with interest from both the Premier League and Championship as well as sides in the Scottish Premiership, with permanent and loan offers expected.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele reports that “the expectation around Anfield is that Beck will form part of Arne Slot‘s plans for pre-season,” but the situation could clearly change.

Wrexham and Sheffield United are among the sides credited with an interest in a loan, while DaveOCKOP claims Rangers are “prepared to make an offer” to sign him permanently.

Much could depend on the scale of bids made for the left-back and also whether he intends to push for an exit or stay and fight for his place in Slot’s squad.

Milos Kerkez is due to complete a £40 million move from Bournemouth on Tuesday and will almost certainly take up duties as first choice immediately, but it remains to be seen where Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas stand.

Clearly at least one of Liverpool’s existing left-backs will be moved on this summer and Robertson is considering an offer from LaLiga challengers Atletico Madrid.

But Tsimikas could also head out with The Athletic reporting that the Greek is “waiting to see how the deal for Kerkez could affect his opportunities” before making any decision.

With Beck eligible as a homegrown player and gaining valuable experience in the Championship last season it is not impossible that he would be considered for the role of Kerkez’s backup next term.

However there would likely be a drop-off in quality compared to either Robertson or Tsimikas, who are established senior internationals and already settled in the Liverpool first-team setup.

More likely is that Beck will leave again this summer, either on loan to a side like Wrexham or Sheffield United or on a long-term deal at Rangers or perhaps a club in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Liverpool have negotiated favourable deals for academy players in similar situations in recent years, such as the sale of Bobby Clark to Salzburg last summer for £10 million.