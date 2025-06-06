Liverpool make new British record bid for Florian Wirtz

Liverpool have submitted their third official bid for Florian Wirtz, which would break the British transfer record with a guaranteed £100 million, plus add-ons.

After two unsuccessful offers for German attacking midfielder Wirtz, Liverpool have remained in dialogue with Bayer Leverkusen to land a deal.

That could now be a step closer, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce among those to report a third bid worth up to £113 million.

It guarantees Leverkusen at least £100 million, with the remaining £13 million built into the package in realistically achievable add-ons.

Joyce’s report comes along with further news from Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg explaining that Liverpool and Leverkusen are “significantly closer,” with a full agreement “within reach.”

The proposal would equate to €134 million, with Leverkusen still said to be holding out for their €150 million price tag.

However there is clearly a sense that a compromise could be reached, with the two clubs only £13.5 million apart in their valuations.

READ: Florian Wirtz: What Liverpool will get – elite passing, creation and dribbling

Liverpool are already assured of Wirtz’s commitment to joining and that has only reinforced their willingness to make him the most expensive player in British football history.

Chelsea currently hold the record following their £106.8 million signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in 2023, with £100 million deals for Jack Grealish to Man City, Declan Rice to Arsenal and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea just behind.

The Reds’ record signing is Darwin Nunez, who joined from Benfica in 2022 for a fee of up to £85 million, though it is unclear exactly how much of that has been paid.

There have been suggestions in Portugal that Nunez had failed to trigger a number of clauses in the deal, which could mean Virgil van Dijk, signed from Southampton for £75 million in 2018, may technically be Liverpool’s most expensive player.

Clearly bringing Wirtz in would shatter either outlay, which demonstrates how much faith there is that the 22-year-old can elevate the Premier League champions further.

What can Liverpool fans expect from Wirtz?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella outlined what to expect from his teammate.

“You can see the ability every time he gets on the ball,” Tella, who played in the Premier League for Southampton, said.

“He’s one of those players in between the lines, he can dribble, he can create passes, he can score.

“For me as a forward he’s great to play with.

“I’m happy that I’ve been able to play with him and I hope I can continue to still play with him.”

Asked what Liverpool fans could look forward to, Tella replied: “Just a very creative player, someone who can change the game just like that.

“He’s got so much talent, so much technical ability, he’s got an eye for goal.

“He’s just a brilliant, proper No. 10. Someone you should look forward to watching.”