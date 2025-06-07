Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has admitted it has been the “toughest” season of his career to date after injury issues, but praised Arne Slot.

The 22-year-old would have been hoping to kick on in 2024/25, having stayed at Anfield rather than head out on loan again.

Instead, Morton was limited to only five appearances in all competitions, none of which came in the Premier League, with a shoulder problem requiring surgery and keeping him sidelined from February.

Speaking to media including Hayters TV, the Englishman opened up about a taxing campaign for him, admitting how much it hurt to miss so much football.

“I think it’s been the toughest season mentally for me,” Morton said.

“I’ve coped with it very well because I’ve got good people around me, but it’s been very tough. I think I’ve coped with it as well as I possibly could.

“I think when you’re not playing as a footballer who’s as hungry as I am, it does hurt.

“It’s tough, especially when, in my opinion, I wanted to go out and I wanted to play and I wanted to go on loan and get my game time.

“But having chatted with the manager, having to stay, it could have worked out a lot worse than it did. It probably could have worked out a lot better than it did.”

Slot’s coaching “unbelievable”

Morton has also reflected on positive aspects of a title-winning season, however, not least the impact that Slot has had on his game.

“He’s a very good manager with his tactical side of the game, the best I’ve probably seen,” he added.

“To be honest, tactics-wise, he’s so on it and it’s unbelievable.

“He’s asked me just to be myself and to play the way he likes to play with his teams, and I think I’ve done that when I’ve played, so it’s been a good season.”

Morton has a big decision to make this summer, considering there is world-class competition for places in Liverpool’s midfield.

He turns 23 later this year, so now could be the right time to find a new permanent club, rather than go out on loan for a third time.

The brutal reality is that it’s hard to see how Morton will become a fixture in Liverpool’s squad, despite his technical ability and intelligence.

He can build a great career for himself elsewhere, either at a lower-ranked Premier League team or in the Championship.