Liverpool midfielder Dominic Corness will leave the club after 17 years next week, with a move now announced to establish himself in regular senior football.

Corness began his life at Liverpool as a five-year-old, playing through the pre-academy age groups before signing a scholarship and eventually a professional contract.

But the midfielder, now 22, was announced as one of seven players set to be released upon the expiry of their contracts on July 1.

It has not taken Corness long to find a new home, however, with the Scouser signing a permanent deal with Cymru Premier side The New Saints.

Liverpool offered their academy graduate a new contract but that was turned down, though the fact an offer was made will ensure The New Saints pay a compensation fee to secure the transfer.

That is likely to be nominal but is part of the official process in signing free agents under the age of 23 and recognises Liverpool’s investment in Corness’ development.

Speaking on the announcement of his move, the playmaker said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed for The New Saints.

“It’s a fantastic club with a great history of success, and I’m really proud to be joining.

“From the moment I heard about the opportunity, I knew it was the right move for me.

“I can’t wait to meet the lads, get started with training, and do everything I can to help the team achieve its goals this season.”

Along with Corness, Liverpool will see fellow academy players Jakub Ojrzynski, Reece Trueman, Jacob Poytress, Lee Jonas, Louis Enahoro-Marcus and Harry Evers all depart on free transfers.

Ojrzynski, a 22-year-old goalkeeper, is currently on trial with Polish side Lechia Gdansk and is considered likely to earn a contract.

The club have offered contracts to defenders Wellity Lucky, Terence Miles and Emmanuel Airoboma, midfielders Michael Laffey and Kyle Kelly, and forwards Keyrol Figueroa, Ranel Young and Kareem Ahmed.

Lucky, who was involved in first-team training under Arne Slot last season, is expected to sign a new four-year contract in due course.

Corness became a standout in Liverpool’s youth sides, including being made captain of the U21s in 2022/23, with his passing ability and delivery from set-pieces gaining him the nickname ‘The Wand’.

While he was called into senior training on a number of occasions and featured in mid-season friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan in 2022, his only competitive experience came on loan at Yverdon-Sport and Gillingham.