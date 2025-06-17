Liverpool midfielder training with surprise club ahead of transfer

Liverpool will allow academy midfielder James Balagizi to leave the club this summer, and the 21-year-old is currently training with a surprise suitor.

Balagizi was not listed among Liverpool’s 15 academy players out of contract at the end of June but is still likely to depart ahead of the new campaign.

This comes with the attacking midfielder having failed to break into the first-team setup and with only six U21s appearances to his name in the 2024/25 season.

His representatives are exploring possibilities in the market and, according to Swedish radio station P4 Kronoberg, that has led him to a trial with Osters IF.

The youngster joined the Swedish side for the start of pre-season and is expected to feature in a friendly against Goteborg on Thursday ahead of a decision over his future.

Liverpool are unlikely to stand in Balagizi’s way if he does wish to move, though suggestions he can do so as a free agent appear wide of the mark.

In all likelihood a free transfer could still be negotiated, or at least a move for a nominal fee, with the club not in line to make a substantial profit on a player who has struggled with injuries throughout his development.

Balagizi was once on the cusp of a first-team opportunity, with plans to draft him into Jurgen Klopp‘s squad for pre-season in 2021, only for an arm injury to deny him.

Further issues thwarted any further breakthroughs, those he was involved in training sporadically and made the bench for cup clashes with Norwich and Shrewsbury in 2021/22.

That those experiences were four seasons ago now highlights the difficulty Balagizi has faced and his need for a move away this summer.

Osters IF may be a surprising avenue for him to pursue regular senior football but he will be able to communicate freely with head coach Martin Foyston.

Foyston has been schooled in Scandinavian football in recent years but is a native Englishman, born in Hull, and began his career as a video analyst with Fulham.

Balagizi is not the only Liverpool youngster who will be seeking a new club this summer – even beyond those seven confirmed to be released – with the likes of Oakley Cannonier and Isaac Mabaya set for moves.