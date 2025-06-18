Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2025/26: Bournemouth in Anfield opener

Liverpool will kick off their Premier League title defence against Bournemouth at Anfield, with the full fixture list for the 2025/26 campaign now announced.

The Reds head into the new season as champions and will look to successfully defend their title with a new-look squad.

Their first test will come up against Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the season, with an 8pm kickoff on Friday, August 15.

The first away game then sees Newcastle as the opponents on the weekend of August 23.

In a campaign that will see Arne Slot call upon the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez along with his existing title-winners such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool will be considered favourites.

As ever, Liverpool’s fixture list is subject to change due to TV selections and clashes with European dates, but fans can at least begin to roughly plot their weekend trips.

Key dates and games FIRST GAME: Bournemouth (H), Friday, August 15, 8pm

FIRST AWAY GAME: Newcastle (A), August 23

VS MAN CITY: Away, November 8; Home, February 7

MERSEYSIDE DERBIES: Home, September 20; Away, April 18

CHRISTMAS: Wolves (H), December 27

NEW YEAR: Leeds (H), December 30

FINAL GAME: Brentford (H), May 24 * All dates subject to change bar opening fixture.

The draw for the Champions League league phase will be held on August 28, with the first round of fixtures to take place on September 16-18.

• READ: How LFC fixtures look with Champions League, internationals and cup dates

Premier League Opening Weekend Fixtures

Friday, August 15

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 8pm

Saturday, August 16

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle, 12.30pm

Brighton vs. Fulham, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford, 3pm

Sunderland vs. West Ham, 3pm

Tottenham vs. Burnley, 3pm

Wolves vs. Man City, 5.30pm

Sunday, August 17

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 2pm

Man United vs. Arsenal, 4.30pm

Monday, August 18

Leeds vs. Everton, 8pm

Full Liverpool Premier League Fixtures

AUGUST

15: Bournemouth (H), 8pm

23: Newcastle (A)

30: Arsenal (H)

SEPTEMBER

13: Burnley (A)

20: Everton (H)

27: Crystal Palace (A)

OCTOBER

4: Chelsea (A)

18: Man United (H)

25: Brentford (A)

NOVEMBER

1: Aston Villa (H)

8: Man City (A)

22: Nottingham Forest (H)

29: West Ham (A)

DECEMBER

3: Sunderland (H)

6: Leeds (A)

13: Brighton (H)

20: Tottenham (A)

27: Wolves (H)

30: Leeds (H)

JANUARY

3: Fulham (A)

7: Arsenal (A)

17: Burnley (H)

24: Bournemouth (A)

31: Newcastle (H)

FEBRUARY

7: Man City (H)

11: Sunderland (A)

21: Nottingham Forest (A)

28: West Ham (H)

MARCH

4: Wolves (A)

14: Tottenham (H)

21: Brighton (A)

APRIL

11: Fulham (H)

18: Everton (A)

25: Crystal Palace (H)

MAY

2: Man United (A)

9: Chelsea (H)

17: Aston Villa (A)

24: Brentford (H)

* Get the latest Liverpool news alerts direct to your WhatsApp here.