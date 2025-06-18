Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2025/26: Bournemouth in Anfield opener

Liverpool will kick off their Premier League title defence against Bournemouth at Anfield, with the full fixture list for the 2025/26 campaign now announced.
The Reds head into the new season as champions and will look to successfully defend their title with a new-look squad.
Their first test will come up against Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the season, with an 8pm kickoff on Friday, August 15.
The first away game then sees Newcastle as the opponents on the weekend of August 23.
In a campaign that will see Arne Slot call upon the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez along with his existing title-winners such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool will be considered favourites.
As ever, Liverpool’s fixture list is subject to change due to TV selections and clashes with European dates, but fans can at least begin to roughly plot their weekend trips.
Key dates and games
FIRST GAME: Bournemouth (H), Friday, August 15, 8pm
FIRST AWAY GAME: Newcastle (A), August 23
VS MAN CITY: Away, November 8; Home, February 7
MERSEYSIDE DERBIES: Home, September 20; Away, April 18
CHRISTMAS: Wolves (H), December 27
NEW YEAR: Leeds (H), December 30
FINAL GAME: Brentford (H), May 24
* All dates subject to change bar opening fixture.
The draw for the Champions League league phase will be held on August 28, with the first round of fixtures to take place on September 16-18.
• READ: How LFC fixtures look with Champions League, internationals and cup dates
Premier League Opening Weekend Fixtures
Friday, August 15
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 8pm
Saturday, August 16
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle, 12.30pm
Brighton vs. Fulham, 3pm
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford, 3pm
Sunderland vs. West Ham, 3pm
Tottenham vs. Burnley, 3pm
Wolves vs. Man City, 5.30pm
Sunday, August 17
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 2pm
Man United vs. Arsenal, 4.30pm
Monday, August 18
Full Liverpool Premier League Fixtures
AUGUST
15: Bournemouth (H), 8pm
23: Newcastle (A)
30: Arsenal (H)
SEPTEMBER
13: Burnley (A)
20: Everton (H)
27: Crystal Palace (A)
OCTOBER
4: Chelsea (A)
18: Man United (H)
25: Brentford (A)
NOVEMBER
1: Aston Villa (H)
8: Man City (A)
22: Nottingham Forest (H)
29: West Ham (A)
DECEMBER
3: Sunderland (H)
6: Leeds (A)
13: Brighton (H)
20: Tottenham (A)
27: Wolves (H)
30: Leeds (H)
JANUARY
3: Fulham (A)
7: Arsenal (A)
17: Burnley (H)
24: Bournemouth (A)
31: Newcastle (H)
FEBRUARY
7: Man City (H)
11: Sunderland (A)
21: Nottingham Forest (A)
28: West Ham (H)
MARCH
4: Wolves (A)
14: Tottenham (H)
21: Brighton (A)
APRIL
11: Fulham (H)
18: Everton (A)
25: Crystal Palace (H)
MAY
2: Man United (A)
9: Chelsea (H)
17: Aston Villa (A)
24: Brentford (H)
* Get the latest Liverpool news alerts direct to your WhatsApp here.
Fan Comments