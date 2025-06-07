Liverpool pair suffer international defeats but Alisson keeps clean sheet

There were mixed fortunes for various Liverpool players on international duty on Friday, with youngster Lewis Koumas faring best.

Various Reds players are off representing their countries, prior to enjoying a richly deserved end-of-season summer holiday.

There are 2026 World Cup qualifiers happening all over the world, as well as UEFA Nations League and friendly games.

Here’s a look at Friday’s action from a Liverpool perspective.

Defeat for Liverpool pair…and no sign of Kerkez!

It wasn’t a good evening for Andy Robertson, who played all 90 minutes of Scotland’s 3-1 loss at home to Iceland in a friendly.

The 31-year-old captained his country as part of a five-man defence at left-back, but was powerless to do anything about them avoiding defeat.

Meanwhile, Hungary skipper Dominik Szoboszlai also lost, with the European outfit defeated 2-0 at home to Sweden in another friendly.

?? Milos Kerkez leaves the Hungary camp for ‘private’ reasons and won’t play vs Azerbaijan on Tuesday. — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) June 7, 2025

There was no sign of Milos Kerkez in the squad, however, suggesting a move to Liverpool is closer than ever.

The 21-year-old has left the Hungary camp for private reasons and won’t play against Azerbaijan on Tuesday, as reported by journalist Bence Bocsak on Saturday.

Clean sheet for Alisson

It wasn’t exactly an entertainment-packed night of World Cup qualifying action for Liverpool’s South American contingent.

Alisson may see it as a good night personally, though, with the Reds’ No. 1 keeping a clean sheet in Brazil’s 0-0 draw away to Ecuador.

It means they remain fourth in the table behind their second-place opponents, with Alexis Mac Allister‘s world champions Argentina leading the way by ten points.

Luis Diaz was absent from Colombia’s 0-0 home goalless draw with Peru, though, with the winger serving a one-match ban.

Minutes for Koumas in victory

It was Koumas who enjoyed the best night from a Liverpool perspective, playing 26 minutes of Wales’ 3-0 win at home to Liechtenstein in a qualifier.

The 19-year-old was introduced midway through the second half, with former Reds youngster Harry Wilson among the goalscorers for the hosts.

It remains to be seen if Koumas will play again for Liverpool, though, with a permanent exit this summer not out of the question.

The midfielder impressed on loan at Stoke throughout the 2024/25 season, playing in as many as six different roles, and he could feel that a move away is best for his development.