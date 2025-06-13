With a deal agreed for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez also expected to sign, Liverpool are not thought to be done as they plan more transfers this summer.

With Jeremie Frimpong (£29.5m) and Giorgi Mamardashvili (£29m) already signed and Wirtz (£116m) and Kerkez (expected £45m) set to follow, it has been a stunning start to the summer.

It has seen the club build on a position of strength after their Premier League triumph and, along with new deals for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, erase any fears of moving backwards again.

That is set to continue, according to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, who reports that “further additions” are still planned after Wirtz and Kerkez.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele adds that Liverpool “still have designs on a No. 9 and defender.”

Whether sales are required before any further business is conducted remains to be seen, though purely based on the numbers in Arne Slot‘s squad that may be likely.

Despite the departures of Caoimhin Kelleher (£18m to Brentford) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£10m to Real Madrid), Liverpool are now well stocked in every position – and overstocked in some areas.

Kostas Tsimikas is among those expected to leave, with the arrival of Kerkez due to push him down the left-back pecking order, while the signing of Wirtz spells out an uncertain future for Harvey Elliott.

The fact there are hopes of signing a new centre-forward and a central defender also points to the likelihood of Liverpool selling Darwin Nunez and one of Jarell Quansah or Joe Gomez.

Quansah is being coveted by a number of clubs including Leverkusen, who The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans reports have added the 22-year-old to their shortlist.

Meanwhile Nunez is subject of interest from sides in the Saudi Pro League as well as in Europe, with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming Napoli have made contact over a possible deal.

One thing that is clear, though, is that Liverpool certainly have the funds to finance a record-breaking summer of signings.

That comes after a number of quiet windows as Fenway Sports Group ensured the right structure was in place off the pitch and recruitment heads bided their time until the right players were prepared to move.

Liverpool have also added to their extended goalkeeping ranks with the £1.5 million signing of Hungary U21s international Armin Pecsi.

Chelsea goalkeeper Freddy Bernal, 16, had been claimed to be a target but it remains to be seen if another stopper will be added to the youth ranks.